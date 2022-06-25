Diabetes Reversal Is Scientifically Possible: Myth Or Reality

There is no cure for type 1 diabetes but type 2 diabetes can be reversed. Read on to know what our expert has to say on this.

When it comes to the topic about whether diabetes can be reversed or not, people often get confused between myth and reality. Diabetes as a lifelong disease is so ingrained in our social psyche that when patients are told that their diabetes can be reversed, they are not fully convinced.

Today we will discuss in detail what causes diabetes in a human body and how it can be reversed in a scientific manner. First, we need to understand what exactly diabetes is. When we consume sugar, it travels through our blood vessels to be utilised by skeletal muscles. This transportation is possible because of the presence of an agent called insulin (produced by the pancreas) in our body. If this insulin is either deficient or there is a malfunctioning, then the body develops diabetes condition in which the skeletal muscles are not able to consume all the sugar, which the body is consuming.

TYPE 2 DIABETES CAN BE REVERSED

Diabetes can be divided into two based on whether it is caused due to a deficiency of insulin or malfunctioning. Diabetes caused due to a deficiency of insulin secreted by the pancreas is called type 1 diabetes, which is not curable as of now. Type 2 diabetes is also called as non-insulin dependent diabetes. This can be reversed as it is nothing else but a lifestyle disorder.

INSULIN PRODUCTION IN TYPE 2 DIABETES

In fact, the body manufactures more insulin as compared to normal individuals in type 2 diabetes, but the skeletal muscles are not able to utilise it. Type 2 diabetes is also called hyper-insulinomia disorder or insulin resistance disorder. So, the natural question that comes to our mind is why the skeletal muscles in our body are not able to utilise the sugar when the body is producing enough insulin for its transportation through our blood vessels.

REVERSING INSULIN RESISTANCE

The answer is again very simple. For any insulin to transport glucose from the blood vessels to the muscle, they need Glut-4 receptors present in muscle fibres. In type 2 diabetes, the Glut-4 receptors are blocked because of fatty tissues. When the Glut-4 receptors are blocked because of fatty tissue, the insulin produced by our body is not able to enter skeletal muscles carrying sugar from the blood vessels.

Now, when the root cause of the problem in type-2 diabetes is very clear, the solution is to remove the fatty tissues clogged inside these Glut-4 receptors. Once we unclog the Glut-4 receptors, the insulin produced by the body is able to seamlessly carry sugar from blood vessels and enter skeletal muscles resulting in normal blood sugar levels.

UNDERSTANDING THE PROCESS IS IMPORTANT

Now let's understand how the body processes the sugar it consumes. Once the sugar is absorbed to the blood stream, it will be transported partly to the muscles, partly to fatty tissue to be converted into fats and partly to the liver for storage in the form of glycogen. For the smooth performance of all these functions, the body needs to produce sufficient quantity of insulin. In a diabetic individual, sugar fails to reach their ultimate destination and stays back in blood column itself. This is when diabetic patients start gaining weight.

Reduce carb intake

The first task for reversing diabetes is to clear out the glycogen stored in the liver. If the consumption of carbohydrates is drastically reduced, the body through its natural metabolic functions will convert the excess fat into glucose when the body needs more amount of energy during its work and stress. So, if at all a person is planning to reverse his diabetes, his input and his output needs to be monitored and the patient needs to be guided well by reducing down carbohydrate intake to a certain level as per the patients' constitution.

Exercise regularly

Along with it, a good amount of stretching and physical exercises will activate muscles leading to higher absorption of sugar. So, the whole science of reversibility of diabetes is not a myth, but a reality.

PREVENTING RE-EMERGENCE OF DIABETES

The concept about Glut-4 receptors getting unblocked is the only principle behind getting diabetes reversed. Now, the question is whether type 2 diabetes when reversed can again re-emerge. The answer is yes, if the patient goes back to his unhealthy lifestyle leading to fatty tissues again clogging Glut4 receptors. Leading a healthy lifestyle will help the patient to be away from diabetes for a good amount of time. Even if the patient stays with normal blood sugar levels for four to five years post reversal methodology, it will reverse the changes and damages that diabetes had already done to his body resulting in a sharp improvement in quality and quantity of life.

A LIFELONG JOURNEY

Now, one need to understand that reversal of diabetes is a lifelong journey. Any individual who wants to reverse his diabetes has to keep walking on this path of reversal.

Views expressed in this article are personal

(This article is authored by Dr Rohit Sane, MD& CEO, Madavbaug Clinic & Hospitals)