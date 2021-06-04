Diabetes is a disease that causes debilitating health conditions in affected people. According to data, around 463 million adults around the world were living with this condition in 2019. It is estimated that by 2045 this will increase to 700 million. Moreover, around 374 million people are at an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes. But experts say that a healthy diet and lifestyle can play a major role in lowering a person’s diabetes risk. Diet has always been an integral part of any programme that seeks to help patients keep their blood sugar levels under control. In fact, a 2020 study had even found out that the right diet can reverse type 2 diabetes. Also Read - Good news for diabetes patients: Weekly, not daily, insulin jabs may be enough to control blood sugar levels

Link between diet and diabetes

Nutritionists and diabetologists have for long planned effective diabetes diet charts that they give to patients to help them modify their diet according to their health needs. This kind of diet is known as diabetes remission diet. Usually, these diets contain low-carb and high-protein foods. Much Importance is also put on the intake of fresh fruits and veggies. In fact, a new study from Edith Cowan University’s Institute for Nutrition Research in Perth, Australia, published in the Endocrine Society’s Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism says that people who consume two servings of fruit per day have a 36 per cent lower odd of developing type 2 diabetes as compared to people who consume less than half a serving. Also Read - Blood glucose level should be considered as ‘fifth vital sign’ during hospitalization: Indian docs

Health benefits of diabetes remission diet

According to another new research published in Diabetologia, the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes, if people are successful in achieving and maintaining substantial weight loss to manage their type 2 diabetes, many patients can also effectively control their hypertension. This can help them to stop or significantly cut down on their anti-hypertensive drugs, which they have to take every day. This weight management programme was developed by researchers at the Universities of Glasgow and Newcastle for the Diabetes UK-funded DIabetes REmission Clinical Trial (DIRECT). The diet planned by the researchers proved to be effective at significantly lowering blood pressure and reducing the need for anti-hypertensive medications, as well as bringing remission of type 2 diabetes. Also Read - Diabetes: Epigenetic changes precede onset of the disease

12-week diet plan put forward by researchers

The programme put forward by researchers involves an initial 12 weeks on a nutritionally complete formula diet. This included low calorie soups and shakes that can induce weight loss of over 15 kg. But it is important to follow the diet strictly. Diabetes and blood pressure drugs were stopped at the start, and only re-started if blood sugar or blood pressure rose. The weight loss phase is followed by support to choose foods and eat wisely for weight loss maintenance. Maintaining the 15 kg weight loss allowed 8 out of 10 people to become free from type 2 diabetes, without the need for diabetes medications for at least 2 years.

Benefits for hypertension patients

For the purpose of the study, researchers looked at 143 people who started the diet programme. More than half of the participants were on one hypertension drug and around 44 participants were on two or more drugs. Average blood pressure of the participants fell steadily as they lost weight. It, in fact, remained lower after the formula diet period finished, and then at 12 and at 24 months. But those participants who were not previously treated for high blood pressure, saw sharp dives in the blood pressure levels from week one. Those who stopped their blood pressure tablets, experienced a slowly fall in blood pressure levels. A little more than a quarter of the participants needed to be reintroduced to a blood pressure tablet during the formula diet period. But, researchers also found that the same proportion of participants (28%) were able to remain off their medications for at least two years.

Researchers are upbeat about the results. They say that this study proves that remission of type 2 diabetes is possible. The right diet can also have a positive effect on the overall health of a person as obesity is associated serious health risks including hypertension.

(With inputs from Agencies)