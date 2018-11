Controlling the levels of insulin and blood sugar in the body is essential for women who want to get pregnant. Women who have Type I Diabetes do not produce any insulin at all and hence need to take insulin injections. This type of diabetes is not very conducive to pregnancy and can cause both the mother and baby harm. Women with Type II Diabetes still produce some insulin in their pancreas. This type of diabetes is very common and also known as lifestyle diabetes as it is caused due to an unhealthy lifestyle. Maintaining a healthy body weight and proper dietary habits can help to regulate insulin levels in the body. There are a number of conditions that your unborn baby could be at risk of if you have diabetes. These include miscarriage, birth defects, preeclamsia, hypoglycaemia and macrosomia. Women with Type II Diabetes can have a safer pregnancy with a regulated lifestyle. Before getting pregnant, here is what women with diabetes need to do–

• Regulate their weight: Controlling blood sugar levels when you are not overweight is a lot easier if you want to get pregnant. Obese people are more prone to infertility.

• Control HbA1C levels: “It is advisable to get your HbA1C levels to at least 6.5 if you want to get pregnant,” says Dr Sweta Gupta Clinical Director and Sr Consultant- Fertility Solutions, Medicover Fertility.

• Limit sugar intake: When you are planning to have a baby, to prepare your body for the upcoming pregnancy you need to ensure that you limit your sugar intake for at least 3 to 6 months prior. The longer the better.

• Overall health: Ensuring that you are in good health for your pregnancy is vital. Taking steps to keep your sugar levels in check and maintaining an overall good lifestyle is beneficial.