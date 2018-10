According to Ayurveda, diabetes, a multifactorial disorder essentially resulting from lack of proper exercise, stress, inappropriate food habits etc, is mainly an excess of kapha dosha. It is necessary that you leave aisde some foods from your diet if want to stay from diabetes or if you have already have diabetes and want to keep it under control. Here are foods you must not eat:

1) According to Dr Umesh, Associate Professor at Sri Sri College of Ayurvedic Science and Research, Ati Dadhi Sevan- excessive intake of curd, especially in the night should be prohibited. It increases kapha.

2) In Ayurveda, it is believed, you become what you eat. All the foods that increase the fat in the body –fried, excessive intake of oil, ghee etc. even freshly harvested crops, are responsible for aggravation of kapha dosha in the body. Ayurveda strongly recommends avoiding newly harvested crops. The older the grains, the better it is for the body.

3) All non-saturated fatty foods which are very rich in cholesterol should be avoided.

4) Eliminating sugar from your diet to keep away from diabetes is almost like a no-brainer. According to senior Ayurveda expert, Dr Nisha Manikantan, you can try making desserts that are fruit based- date-based or fig-based. But that, too, should be consumed within limits. Honey is allowed for diabetic patients because honey doesn’t do any harm, in limited quantities.

5) Some diabetes medicines can have side effects when taken for a prolonged period of time. With consultation from your doctor, you could try natural remedies. Herbs that can help with glucose metabolism are bur berries and haldi or turmeric. If you take turmeric, amla and karela –there are plenty of combinations with these drugs that are recommended for diabetics. A simple mixture of amla and haridra (Turmeric) in the proportion of 2:1 can do wonders for those with diabetes.