Several decades ago diabetes and infertility used to be conditions which only affected people after they had crossed 45 years. Today many young people are falling prey to diabetes. Unfortunately, their condition of diabetes is also affecting their fertility. Diabetic men can be susceptible to an array of conditions which could lead to infertility requiring medical assistance. Many diabetic men, even those who are insulin dependent, live perfectly healthy lives because they keep a check on their diet and weight. But some men with unhealthy lifestyles may face issues when it comes to fertility and having children. Diabetes is one of the main causes of infertility among men. Some of the effects of diabetes on male fertility are:

• Erectile dysfunction

Many men with diabetes have a problem getting an erection or maintaining one. The main cause for this is nerve damage and low blood circulation.

• Retrograde ejaculation:

“This is a condition in which the semen retreats to the bladder instead of being expelled outside. Retrograde ejaculation is due to nerve damage. A male suffering from retrograde ejaculation cannot make his female partner pregnant,” says Dr Sweta Gupta Clinical Director and Sr Consultant- Fertility Solutions, Medicover Fertility.

• Delayed ejaculation:

Delayed ejaculation is due to reduced nerve sensitivity and is caused by damage to the nerves in the penis.

• Low testosterone:

Testosterone is a hormone which plays a significant role in the production of sperm. Lowered production of testosterone means less sperm being produced. The reduced quantity of sperm affects male fertility.

• Reduced semen:

Men who have diabetes are found to have less semen in their ejaculation as compared to men who are not diabetic.

• Damage to DNA:

The most dangerous side effect of male diabetes is the DNA damage. When the DNA of the sperm is affected it not only leads to a miscarriage but can also cause birth defects and may prevent a live birth.