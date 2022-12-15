Diabetes Management: Study Shows Green Jackfruit Flour Helps Lower Blood Glucose Levels

Green jackfruit flour could be an affordable diet solution for diabetes management, suggested a Jackfruit365 & BeatO combined study.

Including green jackfruit flour in medical nutrition therapy (MNT) may help patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) in controlling their blood glucose levels, a new study has suggested. Use of green jackfruit flour in medical nutrition therapy combined with pharmacological interventions led to a significant reduction in HbA1c levels and PPG (post prandial blood glucose) in just three weeks, it said.

The study was jointly conducted Jackfruit365, the company behind the patented green jackfruit flour, and BeatO, a digital app-based platform that provides clinically proven, comprehensive diabetes care programs. They evaluated the efficacy of consumption of green jackfruit flour in Indian patients with diabetes, who had a smartphone-connected glucometer (SCG) (BeatO app) for real-time monitoring of their blood glucose levels. The patients consumed green jackfruit flour (30g/day daily for 3 weeks, replacing an equal volume of rice or wheat flour) alongside pharmacological interventions and regular counselling by BeatO's CDE.

A significant reduction in their average blood sugar level was seen in just three weeks of incorporating of green jackfruit flour in their diet, with higher efficacy in the higher HbA1c subgroup. Green jackfruit flour contains high amount of fiber, both soluble and insoluble, and low carbohydrate and calorie, and hence helps lower glycaemic load (GL). The findings were presented at the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) Congress in Lisbon.

Diabetes is rapidly growing among Indian population

James Joseph, Founder, Jackfruit365.com, raised concern that prevalence of diabetes is rapidly growing among the masses in India. Currently, more than 70 million people are living diabetes and the number is expected to rise to over 134 million by 2045, he said, calling it a serious health issue.

The clinical study on Jackfruit365 green jackfruit flour comprising 353 people was conducted at the Government Medical College, Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, India. The results were also published in American Diabetes Association and Nature group journals. The study report highlighted the therapeutic potential of integrating green jackfruit flour in everyday meals for persons with diabetes.

The patients' blood glucose levels were monitored real-time monitoring using BeatO app during green jackfruit flour consumption. The Jackfruit365 & BeatO combined study highlighted the potential benefits consuming a clinically proven dietary ingredient supported by innovative technology for monitoring and controlling blood sugar in individuals with diabetes.

Gautam Chopra, Co-Founder and CEO of BeatO, believes that green jackfruit flour could be an affordable diet solution to diabetes management for the masses. He added that a healthy diet clubbed with real-time glucose self-monitoring can help individuals with diabetes improve their sugar levels, overall health and quality of life.

Elaborating on digital diabetes care, Dr. Mudit Sabharwal, Consultant Physician at BeatO, asserted that app-based connected care ecosystem for management of chronic conditions like diabetes helps with patient management and results in better health outcomes.