Diabetes Insipidus And Diabetes Mellitus: Know The Difference

Read on to know more about diabetes insipidus, which age group does it affect, its causes and treatment.

Do you feel the need to urinate frequently and often feel thirsty? You may be suffering from diabetes insipidus. Excess urination is also a common symptom of diabetes mellitus, but these two conditions are not related. Unlike diabetes mellitus, diabetes insipidus occurs rarely.

Dr Tushar Tayal, Consultant, Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, expounds "Diabetes insipidus is an uncommon medical condition in which the body produces excess urine (called polyuria) and is unable to retain water. Similar symptoms of excess urination may be seen in diabetes mellitus where the cause is insulin deficiency or resistance. People with diabetes insipidus pass large amounts of urine multiple times a day, consequently they feel thirsty and consume large amounts of water. If people suffering from diabetes insipidus don't consume sufficient quantities of water, they can become dehydrated which can be life threatening.

Diabetes insipidus may be a temporary condition which is generally mild, or it may be a chronic and severe condition."

The expert tells us more about diabetes insipidus.

Causes of Diabetes insipidus

Diabetes insipidus results from an irregularity of the hormone ADH (antidiuretic hormone). ADH is produced by a part of the brain called hypothalamus and is stored in a gland called Pituitary. ADH is also known by the name Vasopressin. Vasopressin works on kidneys and regulates water reabsorption from the urine. If a person is dehydrated or has low blood pressure, body releases extra vasopressin from the pituitary gland which increases water reabsorption and improves hydration and blood pressure. Diabetes insipidus occurs if there is inadequate production of vasopressin or the kidneys are not responding to vasopressin the way they should.

Symptoms of Diabetes insipidus

Diabetes insipidus may happen at any age.

A baby or young child who has diabetes insipidus may have these symptoms:

* Large amounts of pale urine that result in heavy, wet diapers.

* Bed-wetting.

* Weight loss, Poor growth.

* Vomiting and irritability

* Constipation.

* Headache.

Symptoms of diabetes insipidus are frequent urination and the colour of the urine is generally pale yellow. Excessive thirst is another common symptom. In a normal individual, the urine output is 2-3 liters per day whereas in diabetes insipidus , it may go as high as 20 liters

Types of diabetes insipidus

There are primarily three types of diabetes insipidus, and they are:

Central: Inadequate VASOPRESSIN IN BLOOD which may be due to damage to pituitary or hypothalamus. This can happen with head injury, tumors, surgery , tuberculosis, infections and autoimmune conditions

Inadequate VASOPRESSIN IN BLOOD which may be due to damage to pituitary or hypothalamus. This can happen with head injury, tumors, surgery , tuberculosis, infections and autoimmune conditions Nephrogenic: Poor response of kidneys to ADH. This can happen due to certain medicines like tetracycline, low levels of calcium or potassium in blood, chronic kidney disease or due to genetic mutation.

Poor response of kidneys to ADH. This can happen due to certain medicines like tetracycline, low levels of calcium or potassium in blood, chronic kidney disease or due to genetic mutation. Gestational: This is temporary and related to pregnancy.

Diagnosis and treatment of diabetes insipidus

Diabetes insipidus may be diagnosed by a registered medical practitioner with the help of certain tests such as water deprivation test, blood levels of ADH, urine concentration, blood sugar level and MRI of brain.

The main complication of diabetes insipidus is dehydration, which happens when the body loses too much fluid and electrolytes which can be dangerous and can be life-threatening. Some symptoms of dehydration are feeling lightheaded and tired, having dry mouth, lips and eyes, nausea and fainting.

Treatment of diabetes insipidus depends on its cause. Some medicines which can be used in the treatment are desmopressin, thiazide diuretics and ibuprofen.

