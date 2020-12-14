Diabetes is one of the major health concerns affecting millions of people across the world. It is a lifestyle disease meaning what you eat and how much you move plays a pivotal role in keeping your blood sugar levels in control. One food that can help you manage diabetes is nuts. These minuscule delights can easily be added to your diet and provide a multitude of health benefits. Nuts Are Loaded With Nutrients Nuts are a powerhouse of nutrients that can help you improve your health in more ways than one. They are loaded with antioxidants fibre protein unsaturated fats