Did you know a handful of nuts can help you manage blood sugar levels? Know which nuts to include.

Diabetes is one of the major health concerns, affecting millions of people across the world. It is a lifestyle disease, meaning what you eat and how much you move plays a pivotal role in keeping your blood sugar levels in control. One food that can help you manage diabetes is nuts. These minuscule delights can easily be added to your diet and provide a multitude of health benefits. Also Read - Coronavirus: Diabetes in patients post Covid-19 recovery

Nuts Are Loaded With Nutrients

Nuts are a powerhouse of nutrients that can help you improve your health in more ways than one. They are loaded with antioxidants, fibre, protein, unsaturated fats, phytochemicals, vitamins and minerals. Although nuts are high in fat, they are high in healthy fats (monounsaturated and polyunsaturated) and low in unhealthy fats (saturated fats). Also Read - Diabetes: Can fenugreek help manage blood sugar levels? Let's find out

But Are Nuts Good For Diabetes?

Nuts are touted as one of the best foods for metabolic syndrome and type-2 diabetes. According to a study published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition, regular consumption of nuts can decrease the prevalence of diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, metabolic syndrome and type 2 diabetes. Also Read - Diabetes: Not just sugar, stay away from these foods to keep diabetes at bay

Nuts are low in carbs, which makes them a great alternative for high-carb foods that cause a blood sugar spike. Some nuts like almonds, peanuts and pistachios help alleviate “bad” cholesterol levels, too much of which can cause the arteries to narrow down. They also have a low glycemic index, which is great for people with diabetes.

But not all nuts are created all. Some nuts are more beneficial to diabetics than others. Here is a list of nuts you can add to your diet.

Almonds

Almonds generally offer many nutritional benefits, but they are extremely beneficial for people with diabetes. Studies, over the years, have shown that almonds may alleviate the risk of blood sugar and reduce insulin levels after meals. They are also high in magnesium, which can help alleviate the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Cashews

A study published in the Journal of Nutrition found that a cashew-enriched diet can help reduce blood pressure and control cholesterol levels. Including cashews in the diet also had a positive effect on blood glucose levels.

Walnuts

Walnuts are a great source of dietary fibre. Fibres take more time to digest, thereby slowing down the release of sugar in the bloodstream. This helps build resistance for insulin, control blood levels and even mitigate the risk of developing type-2 diabetes. The GI of walnuts is also low.

Pistachios

Pistachios contain healthy fats, antioxidants, fibre and protein – all of which is healthy for diabetics. Like other nuts on the list, it also has a low GI. It also contains components that help relieve stress, induce sleep and improve overall health.

Peanuts

Rich in dietary protein, vitamin E, amino acids, polyphenolic antioxidants and dietary fibre, peanuts are an excellent option for diabetics. They are packed with essential B-vitamins and many other essential nutrients. With a GI index of 14, this wonder nut can help manage blood sugar. Magnesium in peanuts is also a plus.

Takeaway

Nuts like almonds, cashews, pistachios, peanuts and walnuts are good for diabetics. The best way to manage blood sugar levels is to eat a handful of nuts regularly. However, you must avoid the ones with added salt or other flavours. Also, it is essential to consult your doctor before making any changes in your diet.