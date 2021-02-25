Metformin is the first-line therapy for patients who require oral medication to control type 2 diabetes. This drug belongs to a class of medications called biguanides. But this drug will not cure your diabetes which is a metabolic condition but it will lower your blood sugar levels to a safe range. According to a study from Vanderbilt University Medical Center the most common side effect of this medication is an upset stomach. But doctors can avoid this complication by titrating the dosage up slowly. But according to researchers of this study it is not recommended for patients with kidney impairment.