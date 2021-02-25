Metformin may not always cause serious adverse effects, but it is not unknown. Some people do experience severe reactions to this drug.

Metformin is the first-line therapy for patients who require oral medication to control type 2 diabetes. This drug belongs to a class of medications called biguanides. But this drug will not cure your diabetes, which is a metabolic condition, but it will lower your blood sugar levels to a safe range. According to a study from Vanderbilt University Medical Center, the most common side effect of this medication is an upset stomach. But doctors can avoid this complication by titrating the dosage up slowly. But according to researchers of this study, it is not recommended for patients with kidney impairment. If you have diabetes and your doctor prescribes metformin, you have to take this drug for a long time. Hence, you need to be aware of some of the side effects that this drug can cause, both in the short as well as in the long run. But you need not panic. Both the mild as well as the serious side effects, which are the same in men and women, are treatable and will not cause any serious health complication provided you seek medical help and keep your doctor informed always. Also Read - Diabetes: Here's what happens when you forget to take your medicines

COMMON AND MILD SIDE EFFECTS OF METFORMIN

Many people experience the following side effects when they first start taking this drug. But the symptoms usually go away with time. But if the symptoms are severe, you need to consult your doctor. Heartburn, nausea, pain in the stomach, bloating and gas are common initially. Other digestive issues like diarrhea and constipation may also trouble you. You may experience some amount of weight loss. Some people also complain of a metallic taste in the mouth and recurring headaches. Also Read - Two amazing diabetes breakthroughs of 2020

WHAT YOU CAN DO TO EASE THESE SYMPTOMS

Try taking the drug along with food. This will help significantly. You can also ask your doctor to start you on a low dose and then increase the dosage gradually. It will help your body to adapt to the drug in a better way. Also Read - ‘Vaccinate them first’: Researchers urge to prioritise vaccination for diabetics, Here's why

A FEW SERIOUS SIDE EFFECTS OF METFORMIN

Metformin may not always cause serious adverse effects, but it is not unknown. Some people do experience severe reactions to this drug. Here we list a few of them.

Lactic acidosis

This is a very serious and severe side effect of metformin that requires emergency medical care. It happens because of a build-up of metformin in the body. The first obvious sign of lactic acidosis is trouble breathing. Other symptoms are fatigue, general weakness, a decrease in appetite, nausea, dizziness and a feeling of light-headedness. Your heart rate may become too fast or too slow and you may experience muscle pain and chills.

Anaemia

You may become anaemic because this drug can lower the vitamin B-12 reserves in your body. This will make you tired and light-headed. You may also feel dizzy. But this does not mean that you stop taking your medication. Consult your doctor and follow his or her advice.

Hypoglycemia

This is an exception and happens only if you take metformin along with other diabetic medications. A poor diet, heavy exercises and drinking may also trigger this side effect. Consult your doctor immediately if you experience abnormal heart-beat, nausea, weakness, stomach pain and fatigue.