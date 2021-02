Diabetes is a major health disease that affects millions of people across the globe. It is a lifestyle disease that occurs when your blood glucose levels are higher than normal. This metabolic disorder affects your immunity and increases your risk of many health conditions like obesity, health diseases, etc. To keep your blood sugar levels in control, you need to focus on your lifestyle habits. Dietary management is all about eating the right foods. But what to do when there are so many foods available and little information on what to eat. For instance, ragi is a staple food in Indian households but is it beneficial for diabetics? Also Read - Managing diabetes to gum health: 5 Reasons to add avocado oil in your diet

Is Ragi Good For People Suffering From Diabetes

Also known as finger millets, ragi is one of the ancient gluten-free grains that has been a staple in Indian diets. In fact, it is still a popular dish in Karnataka. Since ragi is commonly used in India, it becomes important to know whether this food is healthy for diabetics or not. We reached out to Arooshi Aggarwal, Nutritionist, Founder and owner of Arooshi's Nutrylife.

Ms Aggarwal explains, "Ragi is a densely nutritive and a rich source of good carbohydrates. Since they are so minute in size, they remain to be consumed unprocessed or even unpolished, and mostly consumed in the purest form. This whole grain is densely rich in polyphenols, calcium and essential amino acids – nutrients that are highly advisable for a diabetic patient."

She further elaborates that diabetic patients are recommended ragi because of its therapeutic properties that help manage blood sugar levels and high undesired cholesterol levels.

Ragi Is Rich In Fibre – A Great Ingredient For Diabetics

“Ragi is full of fibre. Since satiety is a challenge in Diabetic patients, it solves that problem easily by keeping cravings at bay and maintains the digestive pace,” says the Nutritionist.

“It is deemed a low-glycemic food that prevents spiking blood sugar levels and reduces the chances of developing type-2 diabetes.” Type-2 diabetes is a type of diabetes that causes the impairment in the way that our body uses sugar as a fuel, resulting in an unusual blood sugar level.

Ms Aggarwal also explains how diabetics patient is at a higher risk of developing weak bones, for which Ragi works the best. “Consistent high sugar levels can also weaken the bones, and ragi works the best as it is calcium-rich whole grain as it keeps the bones healthy and strong.”

How Much Should A Diabetic Patient Consume?

According to the nutritionist, recommended dietary allowance of Ragi are same as we consume any cereal as it accounts for 60 per cent of daily carb consumption. “There is no specific recommendation for ragi as it is the main carb, just like wheat. We cannot recommend how much wheat we should consume. 15-20 per cent of your total carb consumption out of the 50-60 per cent should be ragi.”

So, what are you waiting for? Re-introduce this healthy whole grain in your diet if you are a diabetic. But make sure you don’t make any major dietary alterations to your diet without consulting your doctor.