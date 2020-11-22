Whether it’s from coffee tea soda or chocolate most of us consume caffeine every day. For healthy people having up to 400 milligrams of caffeine a day appears to be harmless. But if you have diabetes caffeine may affect blood sugar (glucose) levels or make it harder to keep your it in check. Studies suggest that caffeine can raise blood sugar and insulin levels for those with type 2 diabetes. In one study researchers looked at type 2 diabetes patients who took a 250-milligram caffeine pill at breakfast and another at lunchtime (this is equal to drinking two cups of