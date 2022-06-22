Diabetes Diet: Add The Goodness Of Mushrooms To Your Diet To Manage Blood Sugar Levels

Are you suffering from diabetes? Diabetics need to be extra careful about what they eat and what they avoid. One food that can help keep your blood sugar levels in check is mushrooms.

Diabetes is a major health concern around the world, cases of which are increasing at an alarming rate in the country. It is a chronic, metabolic condition that elevates the blood glucose levels in the body that over time can cause substantial harm to the heart, blood vessels, eyes, kidneys, and nerves. The most prevalent type of diabetes is type 2, which often affects adults, and develops when the body stops producing enough insulin or becomes resistant to it.

Medication along with some lifestyle changes can help manage blood sugar levels. One way to help you do that is by eating the right foods. Mushrooms, for instance, can help you manage your blood sugar levels.

Mushrooms For Managing Diabetes

People suffering from diabetes often find it challenging to decide what to include or exclude from their diet. If you want to keep your blood sugar levels in the normal range, then you need to make certain changes in your diet. One food that can help is mushrooms. We asked Dr Jinal Patel, Dietitian, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Mumbai, to help us understand how mushrooms can help manage your blood sugar levels.

While many foods can help you control abnormal blood sugar levels, mushrooms are a boon for those with diabetes, points out Dr Patel. He says, "They are safe to eat due to their low glycemic index (GI) and glycemic load (GL) content and won't increase blood sugar levels. Eating foods with a low GI can raise your blood sugar levels at a slower pace when compared to foods with a high GI."

He further explains that "the vitamin B and polysaccharide content in mushrooms can also help you keep your cholesterol levels in check along with blood sugar levels. Moreover, mushrooms are low in carbs, calories, and sugar and have anti-diabetic properties that can be beneficial for those with diabetes."

Other Health Benefits Of Including Mushroom In Your Diet

Not only diabetes but including mushrooms in your diet can help you in more ways than one. There are many factors like inflammation, high levels of cholesterol, triglycerides, blood sugar levels and oxidative stress that can up the risk of heart diseases. Mushrooms high in ergothioneine and beta-glucan can help reduce the heart health risk. A study published in the International Journal of Molecular Medicine found that beta-glucan, a type of soluble fibre, can help lower cholesterol levels, thus reducing the risk of heart diseases. It also helps maintain triglycerides and cholesterol levels, lowering the risk even further.

According to the National Cancer Institute, the antioxidants present in mushrooms may help lower the risk of lung, prostate, and many other types of cancer. As per the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, mushrooms contain some vitamin D, and supplementation of this vitamin can help prevent and treat some types of cancer.

While mushrooms can be a great addition to your diet, Dr Patel says that it is imperative that you should speak to an expert before including mushrooms in your diet. "There are many types of mushrooms like button or white mushroom, shiitake, portobello, and oyster So, you need to choose as per the expert's recommendation and eat in the quantity told to you," he recommends.