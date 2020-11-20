Diabetes when your body is unable to produce or process the hormone insulin properly. It is important to be wary of the kind of food you eat to avoid potential spikes in blood sugar. Figuring out the kind of foods diabetics should include in their diet can be difficult especially when it comes to Indian food. Diabetes Diet For someone who has diabetes it is advisable to stick to a diet rich in protein fibre fruits vegetables low-fat dairy healthy vegetable-based fats and less processed carbs. Keeping that in mind here is a list of Indian foods diabetics can include