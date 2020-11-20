It is essential for diabetics to eat a healthy diet. Here are 7 Indian foods you can include in your diet to manage blood sugar levels.

Diabetes, when your body is unable to produce or process the hormone insulin properly. It is important to be wary of the kind of food you eat to avoid potential spikes in blood sugar. Figuring out the kind of foods diabetics should include in their diet can be difficult, especially when it comes to Indian food.

For someone who has diabetes, it is advisable to stick to a diet rich in protein, fibre, fruits, vegetables, low-fat dairy, healthy vegetable-based fats and less processed carbs. Keeping that in mind, here is a list of Indian foods diabetics can include in their diet.

Amla

Amla or Indian gooseberry is a small and highly nutritious fruit that offers many health benefits. Known for its immunity-boosting properties, it may help those suffering from diabetes. It contains fibre that may help you control blood sugar levels. It is also high in chlorogenic acid, which slows down carb absorption and reduces blood sugar levels. Also Read - Here's how to maintain blood sugar levels, starting from your gut

Poha

Eaten in a variety of ways, flattened rice is a breakfast dish Indians love to have in the morning. But there is more reason to love this easy-to-make, delicious dish. For instance, it is great for diabetics. Poha is rich in fibre, which promotes a slow release of sugar into the bloodstream, thereby preventing spikes in blood sugar.

Chana dal

Bengal gram or chana dal could lower your risk of diabetes, according to a study conducted by the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT). In the study, it was found that eating Bengal grams can reduce blood sugar spikes after a starchy meal. Its low glycemic index also makes it a good option for diabetics.

Bajra

The fibre in bajra can help control blood sugar levels. The presence of slowly digestible starch in pearl millet takes longer to convert to glucose. This, in turn, helps manage diabetes and provide a sustained energy release for diabetics. It is also a good source of magnesium, which is also associated with a reduced risk of diabetes.

Methi Seeds

A traditional herb, fenugreek or methi seeds can be a great addition to a diabetes diet. It contains soluble fibre, which slows down digestion and absorption of carbohydrates. This helps alleviate blood sugar levels and improve symptoms associated with type 1 and type2 diabetes, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Chapati

The classic accompaniment in Indian dishes, chapatis are served steaming hot with a bowl of sabzi in most Indian households. Chapati has a low glycemic index, which makes it a favourable choice for those suffering from diabetes. So, diabetics need not worry if they want to scoop up their aromatic curries with this classic Indian bread.

Besan Chilla

Besan or gram flour is a soluble fibre that not only helps reduce blood sugar cholesterol levels but also aids in the slow absorption of sugar into the bloodstream. The low levels of glycemic index in gram flour also makes it a good option for those suffering from diabetes.

Remember a diabetes diet should be rich in carbohydrates, proteins, fibre and fats. While these Indian foods are good for diabetics, you must consult your doctor before incorporating them in your diet.