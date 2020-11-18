You know, they say life doesn’t come with a manual. And while that’s true, we think it is one of the greatest frustrations on the part of the general public that diseases don’t come with manuals either! And that is why taking proper precautions from the beginning with the help of doctors or health experts is very important. One of the biggest and the major concerns for the healthcare system in recent years has been the rise in the number of diabetes patients. Diabetes is a chronic disease in which the body cannot regulate the necessary amount of sugar in the blood, of which cases have increased in India over the last few years. According to recent studies, the diabetic population in the country is likely to hit 69.9 million by 2025 and 80 million by 2030. While it is so common, misinformation about how to treat and keep it under control is rife. Also Read - How does an apple a day affect diabetes and blood sugar levels?

A person suffering from diabetes, need to maintain healthy blood sugar levels to avoid the complications of the disease. There are many bad habits that you are doing unknowingly almost everyday which can increase blood sugar levels. So, here are some mistakes every diabetic must avoid to keep their blood sugar levels healthy. Also Read - Here's how to maintain blood sugar levels, starting from your gut

Diabetes Mistake You Are Making On A Daily Basis

Mistake #1: Skipping Breakfast Can Trigger Diabetes

You’ll have heard how important is breakfast for your overall health. But, due to the busy everyday life, sometimes you tend to skip your breakfast. Do you know this can have a major negative impact on your blood sugar level? Yes, you read it right. Breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day. Skipping breakfast leads to an increase in blood sugar levels. That’s why it is recommended to eat a healthy breakfast that is loaded with multiple nutrients. Also Read - Are you a diabetic? 5 things you should do every morning to control blood sugar levels

Mistake #2: Not Keeping A Log Of Your Blood Sugar Level

Sounds very normal, isn’t it? Well, not maintaining a proper log of your blood sugar level is one of the biggest mistakes you are making if you are a diabetic. A rise in blood sugars needs to be controlled on time. When you see a doctor help you cure your diabetes, showing them the log can help the doctors treat diabetes faster.

Mistake #3: Not Exercising

Regular exercises are extremely important for every individual on this planet. It not only helps you stay fit but also keeps many diseases away. Exercising regularly can also help a diabetic to keep blood sugar level under control.

Mistake #4: Improper Sleeping Habits

your body needs rest to function properly. When you fail to give your body the minimum amount of rest (sleep) your body starts behaving abnormally. Being diabetic is no easy! Apart from maintaining your food habits, you must also keep a check of your sleeping habits.

Mistake #5: Not Taking Care Of Your Dental Health

Yes, your dental health is also associated with your blood sugar levels. According to the studies, poor gum health can increase blood sugar levels. Gum diseases are also a complication of type-2 diabetes. It is often recommended to diabetics to keep their gums under proper vigilance. Also, maintain good oral hygiene for better blood sugar levels.

Apart from the above mentioned, being diabetic also calls for getting more conscious about any major body changes. Also, stick to your regular medication as prescribed by your physician to help manage your blood sugar levels because lifestyle changes alone are not sufficient to control your condition.

Disclaimer: Consult your physician before making any lifestyle changes.