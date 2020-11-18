You know they say life doesn’t come with a manual. And while that’s true we think it is one of the greatest frustrations on the part of the general public that diseases don’t come with manuals either! And that is why taking proper precautions from the beginning with the help of doctors or health experts is very important. One of the biggest and the major concerns for the healthcare system in recent years has been the rise in the number of diabetes patients. Diabetes is a chronic disease in which the body cannot regulate the necessary amount of sugar in the