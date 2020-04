Correct reading of your blood sugar levels will help your doctor decide on the right medicine, correct dosage and an optimal diet plan for you. @Shutterstock

According to the estimates of the World Health Organization (WHO), 422 million people live with diabetes, globally and 1.6 million lose their life to it, every year. Diabetes is a condition where your body is unable to produce the hormone insulin at all or sufficiently or is unable to use it efficiently. This escalates your blood sugar levels, which, if uncontrolled, can lead to the damage of vital organs like nerves, eyes and kidneys, among others. We all know that mindful eating along with exercises is the cornerstone of diabetes management. But regular self-monitoring of blood glucose levels is equally important. Correct reading of your blood sugar levels will help your doctor decide on the right medicine, correct dosage and an optimal diet plan for you. The instrument used by diabetes patients to monitor their blood glucose levels at home is known as glucometer.

HOW TO USE A GLUCOMETER

This instrument comes with tiny needles known as lancets. Insert a test strip into your glucometer, prick the edge of your fingertip with the lancet to squeeze out a drop of blood and touch it with the strip. Wait for the glucometer to do the calculation. Do not reuse your lancet.

GLUCOMETER MISTAKES DIABETES PATIENTS SHOULD WATCH OUT FOR

Incorrect figures on your glucometer can be a recipe for disaster. However, wrong measurement isn't always the result of a poor-quality glucometer. Inappropriate usage of the device may be the culprit too. Here are eight glucometer mistakes you need to watch out for.

Mistake #1: Checking your numbers in dirty hands

Not washing your hands before using the glucometer can give you incorrect measurement. Some studies suggest that your readings can be way off, especially if you have touched fruits before the test. So, clean your hands before piercing the needle. But make sure that your hands are completely dry while you test. Moist fingertips or testing strips may dilute your blood sample and give inappropriate numbers.

Mistake #2: Relying on alcohol to clean your fingers

Alcohol can dilute your blood sample and show wrong readings. Also, do not use a disinfectant before the test.

Mistake #3: Collecting insufficient blood

This is another common mistake that many diabetes patients commit. If your test strip doesn’t have enough blood sample, then your numbers won’t be correct.

Mistake #4: Exerting excessive pressure on your fingers

Sometimes you don’t get sufficient blood when there is poor circulation, or your hands are cold. This is when you tend to squeeze your fingers too hard. But when you do this, tests strip doesn’t get your blood only. A fluid surrounding your cells, known as interstitial fluid, gets mixed with it, giving inaccurate blood glucose readings. So, instead of pressing your finger, massage your hands before the pricking the site. This will increase the blood flow.

Mistake #5: Drawing blood from your finger pad

This is a mistake that most people with diabetes make while testing blood sugar levels at home. But it is painful and can lead to soreness. Sides of your fingertips are better sites for the prick. Also, do not take blood samples from any other site. The results may be inaccurate.

Mistake #6: You are not piercing right

If you puncture your finger too deep, then it may impact the final reading. It can also lead to soreness. Prick the needle up to the depth of 2.2mm.

Mistake #7: Using old test strips

This can be a major culprit behind incorrect blood sugar reading. While some glucometers reject old ones, others don’t. So, check the expiry date before testing to ensure correct reading.

Mistake #8: Storing your testing kit inappropriately

Your glucometer, test strips and needles need to be stored in a clean, dry place. Extreme temperature (too high or too low) and additional moisture can impact the results your tests yield. Look for a resealable plastic bag to keep your testing kit dry.