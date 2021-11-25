Diabetes Can Lead To Dire Outcomes In Women, Warn Doctors

Even young women are getting diabetes during their reproductive years owing to sedentary lifestyles. Did you know diabetes can causes infertility issue in women?

Diabetes is different for women than it is for men. We know that diabetes increases the risk of heart disease, but it is increased by about four times in women as compared to about two times in men, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In addition, women have worse outcomes after a heart attack than men. Women are also at higher risk of other diabetes-related complications than men, and female diabetes patients have more to manage. In the wake of the rising prevalence of diabetes in India, doctors have cautioned that diabetes can lead to dire outcomes in women.

Diabetes occurs when one's blood sugar level becomes too high. This condition can impact each and every aspect of a woman's health.

Diabetes In Women: Symptoms to Watch Out For

In women, diabetes can cause symptoms like vaginal discharge, vaginal itching, pain, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), decreased sex drive, and frequent urination. Diabetes can cause heart, kidney, pregnancy, and infertility problems in women and increase their chances of suffering from serious complications. Monitoring blood sugar levels on a regular basis, being active, and eating a well-balanced diet can help manage the condition and stay healthy, say doctors.

Talking about diabetes in women, Dr. Rajeshwari Pawar, Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Motherhood Hospitals, Kharadi, Pune said, "Diabetes will raise a woman's risk of heart disease that is the most common complication of it and causes a heart attack. Women may also see serious complications like blindness, kidney disease, and depression. Women with diabetes can get urinary tract infections (UTIs) and vaginal yeast infections, one's periods can also become longer and heavier due to changes in the menstrual cycle. Diabetes can also lead to low sex drive, nerve damage, menopausal problems, insulin resistance can cause polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) inducing infertility, and high blood sugar levels during pregnancy also known as gestational diabetes can cause premature delivery, large baby, miscarriage, and birth defects in the babies."

How Diabetes Causes Infertility Issue In Women

Nowadays, even young women are being diagnosed with diabetes during their reproductive years owing to sedentary lifestyles, said Dr. Nisha Pansare, Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, Pune.

Explaining the link between diabetes and fertility problem, she said," Both type 1 and type 2 diabetes are associated with menstrual irregularities and lower fertility rates. Diabetic women are more prone to infection and damage to reproductive organs like fallopian tubes. High blood glucose levels lead to miscarriage or congenital defects in the fetus. Increased blood glucose and excessive nutrition for the growing fetus can cause macrosomia (big baby syndrome). Owing to tiredness, depression, stress, and anxiety, many women with diabetes have low sexual desire. Due to less vaginal lubrication, women may experience pain and discomfort during intercourse."

Diet Tips For Women With Diabetes

Dr. Pawar recommended woman to follow a well-balanced lifestyle, and eat food loaded with fiber, fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and lentils. Further he suggested that women with diabetes should

Cut down on junk, oily, processed, and canned foods.

Avoid juices, desserts, sweets, colas, and sodas.

Reduce your salt intake.

Exercise every day to control the blood sugar levels and maintain an optimum weight

Check the blood sugar levels daily.

"Unmanaged diabetes can lead to higher morbidity and mortality rates. So, take good care and lead a healthy life," concluded Dr. Pawar.