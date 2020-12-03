Fenugreek seeds are packed with many nutrients that can help you manage your blood sugar levels. Read on to know why diabetes patients should include it in their diet.

Fenugreek or methi can be classified by its distinct aroma and spell-binding flavour. It is one of the oldest cultivated medicinal plants that offer a myriad of health benefits, including managing blood sugar levels. The minuscule brown seeds can be beneficial for those with diabetes. Also Read - Should you stop eating meat if you have diabetes?

Diabetes is one of the most prevailing diseases, affecting millions of people worldwide. There is a surge in diabetes cases in the past decade, which is why it is essential to mitigate its impact. Due to the side-effects and low efficacy of certain drugs, plants are the rich and yet unexplored alternative that can potentially help you manage blood sugar levels. Also Read - Is neem good for diabetes? Find out

Fenugreek For Diabetes

Although numerous herbs are believed to possess some degree of anti-diabetic activity, a significant amount of research, as well as traditional usage suggest that Fenugreek may be among the best in terms of efficacy and safety.

Tanvi Chavan, Clinical Nutritionist, P.D Hinduja Hospital & MRC, said, “Used as a condiment in many Indian dishes, fenugreek has various medicinal properties. It aids digestion, weight loss, helps manage diabetes, reduces inflammation, improves cholesterol levels, and breast milk production.” Also Read - Diabetes diet: Does caffeine in coffee and tea affect your blood sugar levels?

She explained that fenugreek is high in soluble fibre, “a component known as galactomannan present in the seeds is known to reduce the rate of digestion/delay gastric emptying, which lowers the absorption of carbohydrates in the body. This helps to bring down your blood sugar levels and also improves your overall glucose tolerance.”

“It also helps improve the body’s insulin secretion as well as insulin sensitivity, which helps in better managing type 1 and type 2 diabetes mellitus,” she added.

How Can It Be Consumed?

You can consume fenugreek seeds in 4 ways or methods as recommended by the expert.

Soak a tablespoon of fenugreek seeds in water overnight and chew it along with the infused water in the morning on an empty stomach

Boil dry, roasted and powdered methi seeds in water and consume it early in the morning or just before going to bed

Add the goodness of fenugreek seeds in your seasonal veggies and food preparations like dals and kadhi

You can add it to your salad as a seed or soaked and sprouted

Dosage For Diabetic Patients

Fenugreek seeds provide the greatest health benefits. But it is important to note that they should be consumed in moderation.

Ms Chavan recommends incorporating 12 grams of powdered fenugreek seeds with lukewarm water early morning on an empty stomach. You can also eat half a teaspoon of fenugreek seeds twice a day to manage blood sugar levels.

Potential Risks of Fenugreek

Pregnant women should avoid consuming fenugreek seeds. It can lead to contraction and may even affect the development of the baby.

Too much of anything can be dangerous for your health. Fenugreek in excess can also be harmful, especially for lactating mothers. Avoid consuming too much fenugreek seeds as it can cause diarrhoea in breastfeeding mothers.

Word Of Caution From The Expert

Fenugreek helps to decrease blood sugar. Diabetes medications also helps lower blood sugar. Therefore, taking fenugreek seeds, along with diabetes medications, might cause hypoglycaemia. Thus, it is very important to monitor your blood sugar.

Note: Consult your doctor before incorporating fenugreek seeds in your daily diet.