Type 2 diabetes is a highly prevalent metabolic disorder characterized by an imbalance in blood glucose level altered lipid profile and high blood pressure. Genetic constituents high-fat and high-energy dietary habits and a sedentary lifestyle are three major factors that contribute to high risk of Type 2 diabetes. A team of researchers at Oregon State University in the US have found that a few organisms in the gut microbiome play a key role in type 2 diabetes opening the door to possible probiotic treatments for a serious metabolic disease. The human gut microbiome features more than 10 trillion microbial cells