Are you suffering from diabetes? Well having diabetes affects much more than a person’s diet. It can impact every aspect of their life including their sexual health. When a person suffers from diabetes their body cannot use insulin properly and this can lead to high blood sugar levels. Over time these can lead to major health complications such as nerve damage and cardiovascular problems. And all these can affect and bring complications to your sexual health. Yes you heard it right. Diabetes can have major effects on your sexual life. Curious to know how? Let’s dive in. Affect Of Diabetes