Are you suffering from diabetes? Well, having diabetes affects much more than a person’s diet. It can impact every aspect of their life, including their sexual health. When a person suffers from diabetes, their body cannot use insulin properly, and this can lead to high blood sugar levels. Over time, these can lead to major health complications such as nerve damage and cardiovascular problems. And all these can affect and bring complications to your sexual health. Yes, you heard it right. Diabetes can have major effects on your sexual life. Curious to know how? Let’s dive in. Also Read - Suffering from High Blood Sugar? Enhance Your Quality of Life with Dabur GlycoDab

Affect Of Diabetes On A Woman’s Sexual Health

Irrespective of whether you are a male or female, diabetes can actually affect your sexual health. High blood sugar levels can cause nerve damage throughout the body. In women, this can affect: Also Read - Are you a diabetic? 5 things you should do every morning to control blood sugar levels

The women’s ability to experience sexual stimulation and arousal

The women’s release of vaginal lubricant

These changes result in painful sex and it also doesn’t let the woman enjoy orgasm. Also Read - Suffering from diabetes? Reducing body fat linked to ‘lower heart risk among diabetic patients’

During menopause, a woman suffering from diabetes may experience sudden drops in her blood sugar level. This can happen while she is having sex with her partner which can make her experience more of an inconvenience than a pleasure.

In addition, women with diabetes are more likely to experience infections, such as thrush, cystitis, and urinary tract infections. These can all impact the ability to have or enjoy sexual intercourse.

Affect Of Diabetes On A Man’s Sexual Health

According to the studies of the years, men with diabetes often have reduced testosterone levels, which can affect their sex drive. One of the main problems for men suffering from diabetes is that they suffer from erectile dysfunction (ED).

On the other hand, for a man to achieve an erection, there must be significant blood flow to the penis. However, diabetes damages the blood vessels, which can affect blood flow to the penis.

Side effects of certain medications can alter testosterone levels, also causing ED. Other conditions that accompany diabetes can also contribute to ED. They include:

Obesity

High blood pressure

Depression, low self-esteem, and anxiety

Being inactive or not getting enough exercise

Sexual problems occur to anyone irrespective of their gender. For these individuals, diabetes can be frustrating and can also cause anxiety. They also may feel that giving up on sexual expression is easier than finding ways to cope or adjust.

However, one can try to maintain an active sex life despite having diabetes. Lifestyle changes, medications, and opening up the lines of communication with your partner are just a few of the things you may find helpful. Here are some of the ways to manage your high blood sugar levels.

Start Your Day With A Healthy Breakfast

What is the first thing that comes to your mind when someone talks about a healthy morning routine? healthy breakfast isn’t it? Kick-start your day with a nutritious breakfast, which can have real benefits for your blood sugar management and overall health. Eating well is a vital part of diabetes treatment and management. Research suggests that skipping breakfast, even occasionally, can raise your risk of type 2 diabetes.

Keep Yourself Hydrated

There is no particular reason why one should be drinking water. There are several health benefits of drinking water and keeping your body hydrated. Whether or not you have diabetes, siping into a glass of water the first thing in the morning can do wonders for your health. It will help rehydrate your body and cleanse the intestine, supporting the digestive system. Water also helps in boosting your metabolism and reduces your calorie intake, which may contribute to weight loss. Keeping a healthy weight is particularly important when you have diabetes.

Exercise Regularly

Exercising regularly in the morning can help you lose weight and increase insulin sensitivity. Increased insulin sensitivity means your cells are better able to use the available sugar in your bloodstream. Exercise also helps your body muscles to use blood sugar for energy which in a way helps to keep your blood sugar level under control.

Monitor Your Blood Sugar Level

“What gets measured gets managed.” A diabetic must check and monitor blood sugar levels on daily basis to avoid any sudden trigger. Checking your blood sugar first thing in the morning should be your priority when you are living with diabetes. Keeping a check on your numbers will improve your ability to manage diabetes.

Keep Checking Your Feet

If you are a diabetic then the first thing that you should be doing is to check your feet. Diabetes can lead to foot problems over time by causing nerve damage, also known as diabetic neuropathy– a condition most often affects the legs and feet. So, it is extremely important to take good care of your feet. Consult your physician immediately if you see any skin changes, any cuts or blisters, etc. on your feet.

Apart from the above mentioned, being diabetic also calls for getting more conscious about any major body changes. Also, stick to your regular medication as prescribed by your physician to help manage your blood sugar levels because lifestyle changes alone are not sufficient to control your condition.

Disclaimer: Consult your physician before making any lifestyle changes.