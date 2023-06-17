Diabetes and Heart Health: Why Managing Blood Sugar is Key to Cardiovascular Wellness

For a healthy heart, managing blood sugar is the key for people with diabetes.

People with diabetes are at increased risk of developing cardiovascular diseases. Here are some important steps to manage blood sugar and improve heart health.

Diabetes and heart disease are closely linked to each other. Cardiovascular diseases are the major cause of morbidity and mortality in diabetic individuals even today. The risk of developing heart disease is two times higher in those with diabetes than in people without diabetes, according to the American Heart Association (AHA). However, a healthy lifestyle with good blood sugar control can greatly reduce this risk.

When we eat, our body breaks down carbohydrates into glucose, which our cells use as energy. In people with diabetes, their body either produces insufficient insulin with resistance in the body to insulin action as seen in Type 2 Diabetes or there is absolute insulin deficiency as in Type 1 diabetic individuals. This leads to high blood glucose levels which in the long term can damage blood vessels and increase the risk of heart disease.

How Diabetes Affects the Heart?

For a healthy heart, managing blood sugar is the key for people with diabetes. High blood sugars over many years can damage the blood vessels in the body especially those that supply blood to the heart muscle and in turn the heart itself. This leads to increased risk of developing heart attacks, stroke, peripheral vascular disease and heart failure.

According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, heart disease and stroke are the major causes of death in people with diabetes.

Managing Blood Sugars to Improve Heart Health

There is a proven close link between Diabetes and heart disease. There is increased prevalence of cardiovascular mortality in both men and women with diabetes. Hence it is essential to keep diabetes and the other associated risk factors under control. A few steps everyday may help contribute to better heart health and blood sugar control.

1. Watching the diet

Consuming a healthy diet that is high in fibre, low in saturated and trans fats, and low in sugar and sodium content can help to keep blood sugar and blood pressure levels in check. Small frequent meals are more favourable than eating a large quantity at one go.

2. Meeting their daily exercise targets

Exercise can help reduce blood sugar levels by improving insulin sensitivity. It also helps to keep blood pressure under control. Exercising every day for at least 30minutes would go a long way in achieving good glycemic control and remain healthy.

3. Monitoring blood sugar and blood pressure regularly

Regular self-monitoring of blood sugar levels will help identify glycemic patterns in individuals and help make necessary adjustments to diet, exercise routines and medications to achieve optimal control .

4. Taking medications regularly as prescribed

It is important to take medications regularly as prescribed by the doctor to control blood sugar and blood pressure levels. Treatment should ne complimented by a disciplined lifestyle and regular monitoring of the blood parameters.

5. Working with the healthcare provider to control the risk factors

Be sure to work closely with the healthcare team to create an individualized plan for managing blood sugar levels along with a healthy lifestyle. In addition, paying attention to other risk factors for heart disease is also important. Factors like high cholesterol levels, hypertension, obesity, smoking and alcohol - increase the risk of heart disease in people with diabetes. Therefore, it is necessary to do the lifestyle changes accordingly and also take medications if required.

Diabetes and heart health are thus closely linked. Hence it is important to control blood sugar levels along with the other risk factors in diabetic individuals. Lifestyle changes, medications and regular follow-ups with the treating physician can help in achieving the same and reduce the risk of heart disease. This will also help reduce the risk of long-term complications associated with diabetes and improve overall cardiovascular wellness.

The article is contributed by Dr. Divyatha Shekar, Consultant Diabetologist, Manipal Hospitals, Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru.

