Diabetes and heart disease go hand in hand. If you have diabetes you have twice the chance of having heart disease or stroke than a person who does not have diabetes. The most common type of heart disease in diabetes patient is coronary artery disease. In this cholesterol gets deposited in the arteries that supply blood to the heart. Because of this there is hardening and blockage of these arteries. This leads to angina or chest pain a symptom suggestive of coronary artery disease. If one of these arteries gets blocked suddenly it can cause a heart attack. Apart from