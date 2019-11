If you are living with diabetes, you are likely to experience difficulty in hearing. Yes, you heard us right here. The debate on the association between hearing loss and high blood sugar levels has been going on from 1960s. However, a study published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine suggests that diabetics are twice more likely to suffer from this condition than those whose blood sugar levels are in the normal range. However, the process of hearing loss is so slow that you not even notice the manifestations. The findings of the study also suggest that people with borderline diabetes have a 30 per cent higher rate of hearing loss than non-diabetics. According to the researchers of this study, diabetes damages the nerves and blood vessels of your inner ear. This is what leads to hearing loss. In this Q&A, diabetologist Dr. Mihir Raut clears the air about the link between diabetes and hearing loss.

Q. What are the common types of hearing loss a diabetic is likely to suffer?

A. Sensorineural hearing loss is the most common type of hearing loss a diabetic may suffer from. This type of hearing loss occurs when the inner ear nerves become damaged and do not transmit signals to the brain. In a diabetic, if his/her blood sugar levels are very high for a prolonged period of time it can lead to nerve damage or neuropathy – the main cause for hearing loss in type 2 diabetics. Due to this long-term hyperglycaemia the blood vessels that are a part of the inner ear fail to get enough blood or oxygen and eventually become damaged. This also damages the nerves within the ear.

Q. What part of the ear is likely to be affected?

A. Diabetes affects the small blood vessels and nerves that are a part of the inner ear which eventually lead to deafness.

Q. What signs and symptoms should a diabetic look for ?

A. Diabetic patients suffering from hearing loss may complain that people seem to mumble or that they can hear but find it difficult to understand what is being said. When you experience any of these symptoms, it is time to see a doctor.

Q. Would a normal external ear hearing aid help in the case of this type of hearing loss?

A. In most cases of diabetic hearing loss, the use of a conventional hearing aid is the most common treatment option. However, if you have a more severe hearing loss, a cochlear implant is recommended. A cochlear implant is an electronic device that is surgically implanted. It bypasses the damaged inner part of the ear and stimulates the nerve responsible for hearing directly.

DIABETES PREVENTION

The best way to prevent hearing loss is by keeping a close track of your blood sugar levels regularly,

Visit your diabetologist regularly and get tests like HbA1c done regularly,

Exercise regularly,

Avoid eating meaningless calories,

Get adequate sleep and

Reduce your stress levels.

