Diabetes is one of the most prevailing health threats to humankind. According to the World Health Organization 1.6 million deaths are attributed to diabetes each year. This metabolic disease is characterized by high levels of blood sugar or glucose. Elevated blood sugar levels can increase your risk of developing heart diseases chronic kidney diseases and cause serious damage to blood vessels eyes and nervous system. Type-2 diabetes is the most common type of diabetes affecting people. For someone who has diabetes it is vital to understand the importance of doing a self-test properly to keep your blood vessels in check.