Diabetes is one of the most prevailing health threats to humankind. According to the World Health Organization, 1.6 million deaths are attributed to diabetes each year. This metabolic disease is characterized by high levels of blood sugar or glucose. Elevated blood sugar levels can increase your risk of developing heart diseases, chronic kidney diseases, and cause serious damage to blood vessels, eyes and nervous system. Type-2 diabetes is the most common type of diabetes affecting people. For someone who has diabetes, it is vital to understand the importance of doing a self-test properly to keep your blood vessels in check. Of course, you will get the correct results if you do the test correctly. Today, we are sharing some common mistakes people tend to make while testing their blood sugar levels. Also Read - Good news for diabetics: An endoscopy procedure may reverse type 2 diabetes

Testing too soon after meals

People tend to measure their blood sugar only after an hour of their meal, but ideally, they should wait at least two hours. You might get results that are probably too high if you test it immediately. Two-hour postprandial blood sugar will give you more accurate results. Also Read - Don’t reach for a cup of coffee before breakfast: It may increase your risk of diabetes

Using the same finger

One of the most common mistakes people make is using the same finger to test their blood sugar levels. Using the same spot can cause calluses. So, it is better to keep switching fingers to allow the pricked finger to heal. Also Read - Effective tips to bring down your risk of type 2 diabetes

Misusing testing equipment

Using the right lancets and testing strips for your glucometer is important for proper readings. Lancets are good but may get dull if you reuse them. Also, avoid using expired or poorly stored strips as it might not give you accurate readings.

Not sanitizing properly

It is important to sanitize your finger you are going to prick to ensure the area is clean. Also, don’t forget to wash your hands properly before testing. A study published in journal Diabetes Care found that blood tested from unwashed hands showed a 10 per cent difference in blood sugar levels. The best way is to wash your hands with soap and water and dry them. Also, don’t use an alcohol-based sanitizer as it may hurt afterwards.

Testing without understanding

If you don’t know what your glucose meter is telling you, how will you regulate your blood sugar levels? It is important that you understand how it is tested and what those results are telling you. If you are not sure, check in with your doctor. Understanding it will help you have better diabetes control.

Not drinking enough water

Dehydration can cause a spike in your blood sugar levels. So, in case you see a sudden rise in the levels, lack of fluids in your system could be the reason. Not having enough fluids can increase glucose levels in the blood. So, drink at least 8-10 glasses of water every day.

In addition to this, don’t forget to choose the right testing equipment, setting a proper date, and time. Keep in mind that managing your diabetes regularly is vital to keep a track and control your blood sugar levels.