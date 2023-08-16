Debunking Myths Of Genetic Predisposition To Diabetes: Unveiling The True Culprit

Outdoor air pollution has also been linked to an increased risk of diabetes.

Diligent adherence to lifestyle modifications empowers individuals with diabetes to achieve significant improvements and remission.

It is a misconception that Indians are inherently more prone to diabetes due to their genetic makeup. In this article, lets aims to shed light on the fundamental factors behind the escalating incidence of diabetes in India, emphasising the crucial role of lifestyle choices and the need for a holistic approach to combat this disease.

Understanding The Dynamics Of Diabetes

A chronic metabolic disorder with high blood sugar levels has reached epidemic proportions in India. Contrary to popular belief, genetics alone cannot explain this surge. While it is true that genes play a minor role in diabetes susceptibility, historical data demonstrates that Indians had the same genetic predisposition to diabetes decades ago when the prevalence of the disease was significantly lower. Thus, it is evident that lifestyle factors are crucial to understanding this alarming trend.

Unveiling The Role Of Lifestyle Factors

The primary culprits contributing to the rising incidence of diabetes in India are excessive caloric intake, sedentary lifestyles, and increasing obesity rates. Over the past few decades, as India has witnessed remarkable economic growth and urbanisation, our dietary patterns have undergone a drastic transformation. Consuming processed foods, high in unhealthy fats and added sugars, has become the norm. These factors have created an obesogenic environment, coupled with reduced physical activity, fuelling the diabetes epidemic.

The Fallacy Of Genetic Predisposition

While it is true that certain genetic variations, it is essential to recognise that genes do not hold ultimate control over our health destiny. Our genetic makeup has remained unchanged over the past few decades, whereas the prevalence of diabetes has skyrocketed. This disparity indicates that genes alone cannot be blamed for the current situation. Instead, we must focus on the modifiable lifestyle factors within our control.

Holistic Approach To Combat Diabetes

Emphasising a holistic approach to combat diabetes, effectively encompassing multiple facets of health, is crucial. A balanced diet, rich in low in processed sugars and unhealthy fats, is essential. Additionally, regular physical activity is vital in managing overall well-being. Combining aerobic exercises, strength training, and flexibility exercises can yield significant benefits.

Indian Dietetic Association (IDF)

It is important to note that diabetes is a preventable and, in some cases, reversible condition. Embracing a balanced nutritional approach is vital, as recommended by the Indian Dietetic Association (IDF). Their formula suggests allocating around 20% of daily caloric intake to protein, with the remaining 40-45% divided equally between carbohydrates and 20-25% fats. This balanced approach ensures optimal nutrient distribution, reducing the risks associated with extreme diets like keto. Additionally, diligent adherence to lifestyle modifications empowers individuals with diabetes to achieve significant improvements and remission.

