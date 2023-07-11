Debunking Myths Around Diabetes Reversal

Is it possible to reverse my diabetes? Your ability to reverse diabetes depends on various factor, says Dr Onkar Wagh as he debunks myths around diabetes reversal.

The prevalence of diabetes has increased dramatically over the past few decades. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), globally, nearly 422 million people are living with diabetes, which is responsible for 1.5 million deaths each year. Diabetes is a chronic condition that is characterized by elevated levels of blood glucose or blood sugar. Can diabetes be reversed or cured? There has been an influx of information and claims regarding the reversal or cure of this disease. However, it is crucial to separate fact from fiction and educate people about the truth behind diabetes reversal.

Dr Onkar Wagh, Consultant Diabetologist & Endocrinologist, Bharti Hospital & Research Center, Pune, debunks 5 myths around diabetes reversal.

Myth 1: Diabetes can be completely cured

Fact: Type 2 diabetes can be managed through a combination of healthy eating, regular exercise, and medications. While some people with Type 2 diabetes can remain medication free with proper lifestyle modifications, others may still require therapy to control the disease effectively. Type 1 diabetes, on the other hand, is characterised by an autoimmune response in which the body fails to produce insulin, necessitating lifelong insulin replacement therapy for all.

Myth 2: Everyone can reverse diabetes

Fact: The ability to reverse diabetes depends on various factors, including the duration, severity of diabetes, and overall commitment to lifestyle changes. Persons with recent onset Type 2 diabetes have better chances of managing the disease either with minimal medications or with lifestyle changes alone, but those with advanced disease will require medications and/or insulin therapy for disease control.

Myth 3: Diabetes reversal is a quick process

Fact: Reversing diabetes requires consistent, long-term commitment. It is not an overnight or quick-fix solution. It involves making sustainable lifestyle changes and adhering to them over time.

Myth 4: Natural remedies alone can reverse diabetes

Fact: Natural remedies, such as herbal supplements or special diets, are often touted as miraculous cures for diabetes. However, there is insufficient scientific evidence to support the claim that these remedies can reverse diabetes in long term. While certain herbs or dietary modifications may have some beneficial effects, they should be used as complementary approaches alongside established medical treatments and under the guidance of healthcare professionals.

Myth 5: Weight loss is the only solution for diabetes reversal

Fact: Weight loss plays a significant role in managing type 2 diabetes. Losing excess weight can improve insulin sensitivity and blood sugar control, but even individuals who are at a healthy weight may develop diabetes due to other factors like genetics and age.

"Amidst the abundance of information and claims regarding diabetes reversal, it is essential to separate myths from facts. While certain lifestyle changes can effectively manage diabetes, complete reversal is not currently possible in most individuals. It is crucial to consult healthcare professionals, follow evidence-based guidelines, and maintain realistic expectations," Dr Wagh sums up.

