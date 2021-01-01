COVID 19 affects people of all age groups. However, people with underlying health issues like diabetes, heart problems, asthma etc. are more prone to complications due to coronavirus. While diabetes directly does not make you vulnerable to COVID-19, it increases the risk of serious complications. Also Read - Coronavirus: Here's what you need to know about Oxford COVID-19 vaccine

The Link Between Diabetes And COVID-19

When people with diabetes develop a viral infection, it becomes harder to treat them due to fluctuations in blood glucose levels and other complications. Also Read - Dos and don’ts after getting the COVID-19 vaccine

Diabetes is a complex condition wherein the body’s sensitivity to insulin is reduced. While insulin resistance leads to inflammation in the body, and this inflammation can subsequently cause insulin resistance. This is a vicious circle, and in the process, other organs in the body get affected. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 10,266,674 while death toll reaches 1,48,738

Diabetes causes the body’s immune system to get compromised; hence, a person’s body has to fight harder to avoid the virus and also may need a longer duration to recover if he gets infected. Also, there is an increased chance of virus infection if the body’s blood sugar level keeps fluctuating. With badly managed diabetes, the person might face severe complications, making it worse or, at times fatal if timely treatment is not available.

Precautions Diabetes Patients Should Follow To Avoid Risk Of COVID-19

Keep Active

Keeping fit is important to all, and regular exercise can help diabetes patients in the long run. Exercise can help in maintaining body weight and can aid in controlling the blood sugar levels. Regular exercise can also help in reducing the cholesterol level and blood pressure.

Exercise and yoga can also relieve you from the anxiety leading to balanced mental health aiding in better focus and getting sound sleep.

Monitoring Your Sugar Level

It is important to monitor your sugar level on a regular basis. Pay extra attention to blood glucose control. Any infection can increase the sugar level in your body if you are diabetic.

Consume Nutrient-Rich Food

Eat foods which are high in nutrients. Add more vegetables, peas, beans, grains and fruits in your diet. Nutrition can help you increase your immunity. Avoid sweets, junk food like chips, cookies etc.

Stay Hydrated

Remember to drink a lot of fluids throughout the day. Patients with type 2 diabetes are more prone to dehydration. Therefore, it is important to drink water, sugar-free juices.

Beware Of The Over-The-Counter Medicines

Do not miss or skip your regular medication. In case of any fever or cold-like symptom, visit the doctor and get the test done. Consuming over the counter tablets can fluctuate your blood sugar levels.

Strict Adherence To COVID 19 Protocol Is Important

Wear mask regularly

Maintain social distancing when you are out

Wash your hands as soon as you reach home

Use sanitizer to clean your hands when you are outside

Follow your daily exercise routine at home, if it is difficult to step out

Consult your doctor regularly to check the blood sugar level. Ignoring any mild symptoms or overlooking your diet can lead to severe complications. Visit your doctor at the hospital and take the necessary steps to keep fit and healthy.