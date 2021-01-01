COVID 19 affects people of all age groups. However people with underlying health issues like diabetes heart problems asthma etc. are more prone to complications due to coronavirus. While diabetes directly does not make you vulnerable to COVID-19 it increases the risk of serious complications. The Link Between Diabetes And COVID-19 When people with diabetes develop a viral infection it becomes harder to treat them due to fluctuations in blood glucose levels and other complications. Diabetes is a complex condition wherein the body’s sensitivity to insulin is reduced. While insulin resistance leads to inflammation in the body and this inflammation