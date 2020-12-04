In absence of a vaccine or established treatment for COVID-19 ongoing clinical trials evaluating potential treatments remain the mainstay. Most patients who experience mild to moderate disease recover with symptomatic treatment. Older persons and especially those with co-morbid conditions like diabetes cardiovascular disease (CVD) chronic respiratory disease renal disease and cancer are more likely to develop serious illness. Diabetes remains in epidemic proportion in India (11.2% prevalence ICMR-INDIAB) and combination with the ongoing COVID pandemic is an ongoing threat to the human race. Data from across the world including Max Healthcare suggests higher incidences of deaths in the elderly and