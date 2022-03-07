Cheers: A Little Wine With Your Meals Can Help You Lower Your Risk Of Type 2 Diabetes

According to a new study, moderate intake of wine, if taken along with meals, is associated with a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Drinking wine while having your meals can apparently lower your risk of developing type 2 diabetes, according to a new study from Tulane University. But researchers stress on the fact that the intake must be moderate. In fact, they recommend that the intake of alcohol, including wine, should be no more than 14 grams per day for women and 28 grams per day for men to get the benefit of lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes. According to the researchers of the study, "The effects of alcohol consumption on health have been described as a double-edged sword because of its apparent abilities to cut deeply in either direction -- harmful or helpful, depending on how it is consumed."

Risks of alcohol consumption

Alcohol consumption comes with many short- and long-term health risks. These include

Motor vehicle crashes

Violence

Sexual risk behaviours

High blood pressure

Obesity

Stroke

Breast cancer

Liver disease

Depression

Suicide

Accidents

Alcohol abuse and alcoholism

It must be noted here that the health risks increase as alcohol consumption goes up. However, for certain cancers and in rare cases, this risk may go up substantially ever if a person's alcohol consumption is very low, like less than one drink per day.

New onset type 2 diabetes and alcohol consumption

For the purpose of the study, researchers looked at 312,400 participants and analysed the connection between moderate drinking and new-onset type 2 diabetes among all study participants over about 11 years (between 2006 and 2010). The result was presented at the American Heart Association's Epidemiology, Prevention, Lifestyle & Cardiometabolic Health Conference 2022. The main findings of the study are listed below -

During an average of nearly 11 years of follow-up, researchers saw that around 8,600 of the participants developed type 2 diabetes.

Participants who consumed alcohol with meals exhibited a 14 per cent lower risk of type 2 diabetes compared to consuming alcohol without eating food.

(With inputs from Agencies)