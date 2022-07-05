Charcot Foot Or Diabetic Foot Ulcer: Growth Factor Therapy Can Help Prevent Limb Amputation

Around 12 per cent to 15 per cent of diabetes patients suffer with Diabetic Foot Ulcers, also known as Charcot foot, at least once in a lifetime.

A 60-year-old woman who was diagnosed with Charcot foot or diabetic foot ulcer was successfully treated with Growth Factor Concentrate therapy at a private hospital in Mumbai, saving her foot from amputation. Let's learn more about this dangerous complication of diabetes and the new treatment.

A diabetic foot ulcer is one of the most complex and dangerous complication faced by diabetes patients and it usually develops in their lower limb. It is estimated that around 12 per cent to 15 per cent of diabetes patients suffer with Diabetic Foot Ulcers (DFU) at least once in a lifetime. In severe cases, one may require limb amputation. Doctors say the mortality rate for people who undergo lower extremity amputation due to a DFU remains alarming, with more than half of population undergoing major limb amputation succumb within 5 years.

"Diabetes is a silent killer. People with diabetes develop corn, callousities, rough skin which further develops to full-fledged ulcers. Such patients should immediately seek medical assistance to avoid gangrene, ulcers, and wounds" said Dr Behram Pardiwala, Director, Internal Medicine, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central.

Dr Shraddha Deshpande, Consultant Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeon, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, highlighted that there is a lack of awareness in India around diabetes and related complications.

"Usually, people visit the hospital at the last stage when the case becomes complicated," she noted.

Signs of Charcot Foot to watch out for

The patient, named Mrs. Tambe, was suffering with diabetes for more than 20 years. About 18 months back she developed sudden pain and swelling in her left foot. She visited various doctors over last few months, but in vain. The ulcer on her foot was getting worse, causing her severe distress.

Finally, she was brought to Wockhardt hospital on a wheelchair, where she underwent thorough evaluation and after various investigations, she was diagnosed with Charcot foot deformity. The first step the doctors took was to get her diabetes under control. She then had to undergo surgical debridement followed by Growth Factor Therapy.

Dr Pardiwala elaborated, "In this case, Ms Tambe had a history of diabetes for the past 20 years so before the treatment, her diabetes had to be brought under control. Once her diabetes was in control, she underwent a surgical debridement to get rid of all the dead tissue and infection following which she was started on Growth factor concentrate treatment."

According to Dr Deshpande, in case of Mrs. Tambe they identified the condition in stage 3 and initiated treatment at the earliest.

"After achieving diabetic control and performing surgical debridement, we started on growth factor concentrate therapy along with offloading of the foot," she added.

What is Growth Factor Therapy?

Dr Deshpande explained, "GFC is a novel technique of treatment of chronic intractable ulcers, which uses growth factors which are harvested from the patient's own blood. This is a technique currently in use only at Wockhardt hospital."

The patient underwent treatment twice weekly, in which the GFC was infiltrated into the wound. Ms Tambe regularly followed up on an outpatient basis and within 45 days of initiation of GFC therapy, the wound was completely healed, Dr Deshpande added.

Ms Tambe has now almost recovered hoping to lead a normal life. Strict diet and control of diabetes is very important for the treatment of the wound, which she is following as advised by her doctors.

With the use of GFC, wounds heal faster than conventional ways of treatment, many times preventing the need for surgery. GFC is a high-quality patient care therapy that helps to prevent amputation amongst DFU patient as well as the burden on the healthcare system, the doctors noted.