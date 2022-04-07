Cases Of Prediabetics Among Younger Population Increasing In India, Doctors Blame Unchecked Obesity

Obesity causes increased levels of fatty acids and inflammation, leading to insulin resistance.

Unchecked obesity can lead to insulin resistance and Type 2 diabetes, and this is a growing concern, warn doctors.

Earlier, most cases of diabetes were reported among older adults. Today, we are seeing an emerging epidemic of diabetes in younger adults, thanks to our poor lifestyle habits. Doctors in India are seeing an alarming increase in the percentage of prediabetics among younger age groups.

Medall Healthcare, a leading diagnostics services provider, has reported an 11 per cent rise in the prevalence of prediabetics in the age group of 20-39 years in the last six years. According to Medall's report, among the age group of 20-39, 21 per cent were prediabetic in 2017 which has now increased to 32 per cent in 2022.

These findings are based on the analysis of Medall's database of lab values for over a period of 6 years (from 2017 to 2022) across South India. It included the results of almost 9 lakh HbA1c tests undertaken and almost 2 lakh BMI values. The HbA1c test measures how much glucose is bound to red blood cells. This test shows the average level of glucose in the blood for the past 3-4 months. BMI is the standard indicator of body fat for most people. It is used to screen for weight categories that may lead to health problems.

The analysis also revealed an increasing trend in the prevalence of non-communicable diseases, such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension and dyslipidaemia. These diseases are expected to increase considerably in India.

Further, Medall's analysis also clearly showed a steady increase in the percentage of diabetes prevalence in patients aged 40-69.

Year 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 YTD Prediabetic % 21.5 25.5 23.5 24 24.8 32

Factors Leading To Increase In Diabetes Among The Younger Population

In its report, Medall Healthcare cited lack of physical activity and unhealthy food habits as the primary factors for the increase in obesity prevalence. Obesity causes increased levels of fatty acids and inflammation, leading to insulin resistance, which in turn can lead to type 2 diabetes, it stated.

Abdominal obesity is one of the major risk factors for cardiovascular disease (CVDs) and diabetes in India, according to Dr Akila Ravikumar, Wellness Consultant, Medall.

She said, "Various studies have shown that the prevalence of obesity among women was significantly higher as compared to men. Obesity is one of the main medical and financial burdens for the government. There is also strong evidence that Indians have a greater degree of insulin resistance that can convert as diabetes if not identified and corrected early."

Medall mentioned that, in India, more than 135 million individuals were affected by obesity. According to the IDF, the prevalence of diabetes will double globally from 171 million in 2000 to 366 million in 2030, with a maximum increase in India. It is estimated that India would be home to almost 100 million patients with diabetes by 2030.

60 Per Cent Of Diabetes Cases Remain Undiagnosed

What is more concerning is that a majority of people with diabetes remain undiagnosed in India. Dr Akila pointed out, "Although diabetes figures are high, it's a fact that at least 60 per cent of cases remain undiagnosed. This is particularly concerning, as the risk of serious complications increases when people do not take steps to do the periodic health checks, which can help them identify problems early."

It is important to note here that prediabetes can be reversed if diagnosed at an early stage. The covid-19 pandemic has further emphasized the importance of early identification and management of chronic conditions such as diabetes, obesity, and hypertension. The doctors at Medall underscored the need for preventive health checks, especially in early adulthood.

Arjun Ananth, CEO, Medall said, "It is important that we need to be aware of the impact of lifestyle choices on our health. Our data analysis shows that the younger age group in India is also prone to non-communicable diseases due to lifestyle changes and this trend is alarming. At Medall, we encourage health checks at regular intervals to keep track of metabolic disorders. Our health checks are designed with that in mind and our 'blume' program has consistently shown that diabetes and obesity can be reversed".

If anyone experiences a weight change or develops signs or symptoms of diabetes, such as increased thirst, increased urination, fatigue or blurred vision they should get a diabetes check and consult a doctor.