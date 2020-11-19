Since diabetes is characterized by high blood sugar levels, many people think that eating too much sugar may cause the disease. The truth is eating sugar doesn’t directly cause diabetes. Also Read - Air pollution alone can significantly up your risk of type 2 diabetes

There are two main types of diabetes – type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The first one occurs when your immune system destroys insulin producing cells in your pancreas. In people with Type 2 diabetes, their body no longer respond to the insulin it produces or the pancreas stops producing enough insulin or both. Insulin is the hormone that helps your body turn blood sugar (glucose) into energy, so both conditions result in elevated blood sugar levels.

What exactly causes type 1 diabetes is still a puzzle, but it isn't linked to lifestyle. This means sugar intake is not the cause of type 1 diabetes. However, the link between sugar and type 2 diabetes is a bit complicated. This article will be focussing on this link.

Sugar and type 2 diabetes

Type 2 diabetes is the most common form of diabetes, accounting for more than 90% of all diabetes cases. Unlike type 1 diabetes which is an autoimmune disease, type 2 diabetes is mainly triggered by diet and lifestyle factors.

While sugar doesn’t directly cause type 2 diabetes, eating large amounts of added sugar may increase your risk of the disease. Excessive consumption of sugary foods and drinks may make you gain weight as they contain a lot of calories. And you are more likely to get type 2 diabetes if you are overweight.

Several studies have linked regular consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages to greater risk of type 2 diabetes.

Eating too much sugary foods may increase your risk of fatty liver, which may trigger abnormal insulin production and increase your risk of type 2 diabetes.

Having said so, sugar is not the only reason the condition develops. Your overall diet, lifestyle and genetics may also impact your risk of getting type 2 diabetes.

Don’t cut sugar out of your diet completely

Some people with diabetes get hypoglycaemia, when their blood glucose levels get too low. So, don’t cut sugar out of your diet completely, instead cut down your intake of added sugars.The maximum recommended daily sugar intake is 30g for adults – which is around seven teaspoons a day.

While added sugars, especially from sugar-sweetened beverages, are strongly linked to diabetes, natural sugars found in fruit, vegetables and dairy foods don’t have the same effect. As these types of sugar come along with fibre, water, antioxidants and other nutrients, they are digested and absorbed more slowly. This means they are less likely to cause blood sugar spikes.

What you need to cut down on are ‘free sugars’ which are present in table sugar, sweets, cakes, biscuits, chocolate, sugary drinks, tomato ketchup, pasta sauces, honey and syrups, etc.

Even the pure fruit juices and smoothies contribute to free sugar intake. Therefore, it’s recommended to eat whole fruit and vegetables rather than having juices or smoothies. If you do have fruit juice, limit it to just one small glass – 150ml – a day.