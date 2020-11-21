Can diabetes be prevented? Things to do if you are at risk.

Diabetes is a disease that affects how the body uses glucose, the main type of sugar in the blood. Glucose, which comes from the foods we consume, is the major source of energy needed to fuel the body. To use glucose, the body needs the hormone insulin. But in people who are suffering from diabetes, the body either can't make insulin or the insulin doesn't work in the body like it normally should.

TYPES OF DIABETES

Diabetes can be of two types: Type 1 diabetes, in which the immune system attacks the pancreas and destroys the cells that make insulin, and type 2 diabetes, in which the pancreas can still make insulin, but the body doesn't respond to it properly. According to the studies, type 1 diabetes cannot be prevented. No researchers know for sure what causes type 1 diabetes. However, when it comes to type 2 diabetes, it can sometimes be prevented. Over the years, studies have revealed that excessive weight gain, obesity, and a sedentary lifestyle are all things that put a person at risk for type 2 diabetes. So, the question now is whether you can protect yourself from diabetes? Yes, you can. Let's know more about how.

HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF FROM DIABETES?

Diabetes prevention is as basic as eating more healthfully, becoming more physically active, and losing a few extra pounds. It's never too late to start. Making a few simple changes in your lifestyle now may help you avoid the serious health complications of diabetes in the future, such as nerve, kidney, and heart damage. Consider these diabetes prevention tips:

Cut Sugar And Refined Carbohydrates From Your Diet

Consumption of sugary foods or saturated sugar does not lead to diabetes always. Eating foods high in refined carbohydrates and sugar increases blood sugar and insulin levels, which may lead to diabetes over time. Some of the examples of refined carbohydrates include white bread, potatoes, and many breakfast cereals. Switch to a healthy diet with more greens and choose complex carbohydrates such as vegetables, oatmeal, and whole grains.

Stay Hydrated

Drinking water has many health benefits which you all know by now. An individual should drink a minimum of 7-8 glasses of water every day to keep the internal system clean and going. Drinking water instead of other beverages can help control blood sugar and insulin levels, thereby reducing the risk of diabetes.

Do Not Smoke

Diabetes doesn’t come with age. A small child to an aged person can get diabetes and thus controlling it without thinking that you are not even that aged to get diabetes is a wrong conception you must get rid of right now! Smoking is a bad habit and you all know why. So, if you are a current tobacco user, you must know that smoking can contribute to insulin resistance, which can lead to type 2 diabetes. Quitting has been shown to reduce this risk of type 2 diabetes over time.

Exercise Regularly

Exercising regularly is one of the best preventive measures one can adopt to get rid of various diseases. Diabetes is also one of these diseases which can be prevented if you exercise regularly. Moderate physical activity on most days of the week helps manage weight, reduce blood glucose levels, and may also improve blood pressure and cholesterol.

Shed Some Of Those Extra Pounds

If you’re overweight, diabetes prevention may hinge on weight loss. Every pound you lose can improve your health, and you may be surprised by how much. Participants in one large study who lost a modest amount of weight — around 7 percent of initial body weight — and exercised regularly reduced the risk of developing diabetes by almost 60%.

Changing the habits of a lifetime isn’t easy, but it’s worth the effort. If you see symptoms of diabetes then the first thing you should be doing is to visit a doctor immediately.

SOME OF THE EARLY SYMPTOMS OF DIABETES

In diabetes, the body is unable to absorb glucose which leads to a host of problems. Here are some of the symptoms that could indicate diabetes:

Excessive Hunger

Diabetes hinders the entry of glucose into your cells from the bloodstream, making you hungry and tired too. This happens due the insufficient production of insulin or ineffective usage of this hormone.

Frequent Urination

When blood sugar levels go up, your body makes more urine. This makes you pee more often. Another outcome: You feel thirsty.

Dehydration

Overproduction of urine depletes your body of moisture. That is why you feel dehydrated.

Slow Healing Of Injuries

Poor blood circulation caused by high sugar levels can lead to nerve damage. This, in turn, makes it difficult for your body to repair any sort of damage.

Yeast Infection

Glucose helps the yeast to thrive. So, people with long-term diabetes are likely to get this fungal infection.

Unexplained Weight Loss

This is typically one of the symptoms of type 1 diabetes. Lack of insulin doesn’t allow food to be broken down into glucose. So your body can’t rely on foods for energy. Instead, it uses your fat and muscles for energy. That’s how you end up losing weight without even trying.

Mood Swings

This happens because of inadequate glucose supply and nutrition to the brain. You may suddenly feel irritated for no reason. Depression is also another symptom of diabetes.

Are you also at risk of diabetes? What is the precautionary measure you are taking?