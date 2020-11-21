Diabetes is a disease that affects how the body uses glucose the main type of sugar in the blood. Glucose which comes from the foods we consume is the major source of energy needed to fuel the body. To use glucose the body needs the hormone insulin. But in people who are suffering from diabetes the body either can't make insulin or the insulin doesn't work in the body like it normally should. TYPES OF DIABETES Diabetes can be of two types: Type 1 diabetes in which the immune system attacks the pancreas and destroys the cells that make insulin