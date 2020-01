This is a relatively uncommon condition with only about 3 out of every 1,000 people on insulin suffering from it. @Shutterstock

Brittle diabetes is another name for diabetes that difficult to control. It is also known as labile diabetes. In this condition, your blood glucose levels can shift from very low to very high. This is a dangerous condition. Health professionals have a tough time diagnosing this condition because low and high blood sugar is normal in diabetes. It happens if you are under stress or have an eating disorder, Celiac disease may also make your blood sugar levels fluctuate as can gastroparesis. Sometimes, blood sugar levels also swing if you are not regular with your medications.

Symptoms of low blood sugar

Low blood sugar may bring on chills and irritability. Other symptoms are anxiety, confusion, tremors, blurred vision, seizures and even loss of consciousness.

Symptoms of high blood sugar

On the other hand, high levels of blood sugar may induce frequent urination, unusual thirst, fatigue and blurred vision. If prompt action is not taken, it can cause ketoacidosis. In such a case, symptoms are fruity breathe, difficulty breathing, abdominal pain, weakness and confusion. It can also lead to coma.

What is brittle diabetes?

This is a relatively uncommon condition with only about 3 out of every 1,000 people on insulin suffering from it. It is not age specific but is more common in women than men. Brittle diabetes will make your sugar levels fluctuate wildly. If symptoms are not recognised, it can be fatal.

Managing the condition

The only way to manage is with close monitoring of blood sugar levels. In severe cases, your doctor may recommend hospitalisation. Insulin control is a must. Nowadays, there are many new technologies and treatment options for this condition.

Your doctor may recommend an insulin pump that stays connected to you and administers adjustments in insulin. He may also ask you to go in for pancreatic transplant surgery.

What you can do

You can also reduce your risk with regular exercise and a proper diet. Exercise for at least 30 minutes everey day. Even walking will help. Add fruits and vegetables to your diet. Take your medicine on time and be in regular touch with your doctor.