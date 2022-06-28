Beware Of These Diabetes Complications Common In Young And Elderly Men

There is a growing concern that the incidence of type 2 diabetes in men is on the rise. If you have diabetes or if you are at risk of developing the disease, it is important to know about the complications that can occur and how to prevent them.

Diabetes is a condition in which your body is unable to utilise insulin, create enough insulin, or both. Blood sugar levels rise in people with diabetes. Without timely intervention, complications may arise which could be life-threatening. In a study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, men are twice as likely to develop type 2 diabetes. With the growing concern that type 2 diabetes is becoming more common in men, it's crucial to understand the potential complications of diabetes and how to avoid them if you already have the disease or are at risk of getting it.

We asked Dr Lovelena Munawar, Consultant, Dr Mohan's Diabetes Specialities Centre to help us understand the common complications that affect young and elderly men, and the reasons causing them.

What are the most common diabetes complications in young and elderly men?

Dr Munawar: Diabetes complication is a common problem when sugars are not under control. There are many factors that can contribute to diabetes complications in young and old men. The most common complications of diabetes include:

Cardiovascular disease: People with diabetes are more likely to have heart disease or stroke.

People with diabetes are more likely to have heart disease or stroke. Nerve damage (neuropathy): High blood sugars affect nerves. People feel these sorts of effects most in the legs. For men, high levels of sugar may cause erectile dysfunction.

High blood sugars affect nerves. People feel these sorts of effects most in the legs. For men, high levels of sugar may cause erectile dysfunction. Kidney damage (nephropathy): leading to kidney failure or irreversible end-stage kidney disease.

leading to kidney failure or irreversible end-stage kidney disease. Eye damage (retinopathy): Diabetes can lead to blindness and cataracts. It also causes glaucoma.

Diabetes can lead to blindness and cataracts. It also causes glaucoma. Skin conditions: Diabetes can make you more susceptible to bacterial and fungal skin infections.

Diabetes can make you more susceptible to bacterial and fungal skin infections. Hearing impairment: Hearing problems are more common in people with diabetes.

Hearing problems are more common in people with diabetes. Mental health problems: Diabetes can lead to depression. This in turn can impact diabetes management.

How do these complications affect young and old men?

Diabetes in young people:

Dr Munawar: Until recently, the most common form of diabetes in young people was type 1 diabetes. But now type 2 diabetes, previously considered a disorder of people of middle age or elderly, is increasingly being reported, and now it is also reported among young people. This trend started to change because of the epidemic of childhood obesity.

Type 1 Diabetes is caused by the gradual destruction of -cells. It is most common in children and adolescents. Children with diabetes face both acute and chronic complications. These contribute to increased mortality and morbidity rates. Type 2 diabetes is uncommon for children under 10 years of age. In stage one of type 2 diabetes, insulin resistance often occurs, due to obesity. Maturity-onset diabetes of the young (MODY) and neonatal diabetes are a few rare kinds of diabetes. Problem with an insulin-producing gene is the basic cause. Diabetes complications and insulin resistance-related conditions such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, albuminuria, and polycystic ovarian disease are also more common in children with type 2 diabetes.

Diabetes in elderly men:

Dr Munawar: Patients may be showing signs of dehydration, dry eyes, dry mouth, confusion, incontinence, and nephropathy as well. Older patients often present with different signs and symptoms of diabetes. Hence, it's important to recognize them. In older people, complications such as neuropathy or nephropathy could result in symptoms like blood glucose levels being out of range, dehydration, dry eyes and mouth, confusion, and incontinence. Studies have shown that individuals with diabetes are more likely to suffer from hypertension, dyslipidemia, and dementia. Diabetes can affect the elderly population even more, as they may also suffer from depression, decline and cognitive dysfunction.

Common Barriers: Many older diabetes patients often have problems that can affect their care. These patients might not eat. they may be unable to afford medications or food, or forget to take their medicine. For elderly people with dental problems, this can limit what foods they can eat. They will also find it hard to check blood glucose or inject insulin.

How Can Diabetics Reduce The Risk?

Dr Munawar suggests:

With medical nutrition therapy, the goal is to stabilize blood glucose. According to the ADA, they may cause a greater reduction in morbidity and mortality.

Family members help patients have better success in their care. Older patients with diabetes can enjoy socialization and interaction by attending a support group.