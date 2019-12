Diabetes is a condition where your body either does not produce enough insulin or it is unable to use the insulin that it produces effectively. Insulin is a hormone that regulate your blood sugar levels. Uncontrolled diabetes can lead to many chronic health problems that can, at times, be fatal. The World Health Organisation says that diabetes can be treated, and its consequences avoided or delayed with diet, physical activity, medication and regular screening and treatment for complications.

Here, we reveal the best diabetes tips to follow in 2020. With our tips, you can save your self from a lot of adverse complications and live a long and healthy life.

Lose weight

If you are overweight, try to come down to your ideal body weight. Maintaining your body weight will help you to keep your blood sugar levels under control. If you think it will help, consult a nutritionist or your doctor. Hey will be able to guide you on the right path.

Eat right

Add a lot of fruits and vegetables to your diet. Have fibre rich foods and avoid processed and sugary foods. Eat whole grains and legumes. Keep away from alcohol and stop smoking. All this will boost your overall health and also help you to keep your diabetes in check.

Don’t ignore your A1c tests

This test will help you know your average blood sugar level for the past 2 to 3 months. This will go a long way in helping you to formulate a plan to check your sugar levels. Seek an appointment with your doctor and get this test done. You should ideally do this twice a year. It will help you know if you are on the right track.

Keep your blood pressure under control

Heart diseases is a common complication of diabetes. And, blood pressure has a direct impact on heart diseases. So, it is essential to keep blood pressure levels under control. Go for regular check -ups and take prescribed medications for blood pressure.

Exercise regularly

This will improve overall fitness and health. It will help you lose weight and control cholesterol and blood pressure. Try to squeeze in at least 30 minutes of exercise e very day. Anything that increases heart rate will help.