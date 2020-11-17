Many medical professionals are now recommending yoga for diabetes management. Several studies have now shown that a regular yoga practice can help people with diabetes to keep their blood pressure and blood sugar levels down as well as manage their weight. Mindfulness is the very essence of yoga, and it is known to be very effective in coping with the mental unrest that people with diabetes often face. In addition, yoga helps to control stress, which in turn helps to reduce blood sugar levels. Regular yoga practice also helps improve the overall quality of life. Also Read - An egg a day can trigger diabetes too, warn researchers

However, there are some poses that people with diabetes should avoid. Simply avoid all yoga poses that may elevate your blood pressure or blood sugar. Here we have listed the best and worst yoga poses for diabetics.

Best Yoga Poses for Diabetes

When you have diabetes, yoga experts suggest doing as many asanas as possible to stimulate the pancreas and other organs that can help lose weight and build muscle.

Pranayama or the practice of controlling the breath is an important part of yoga for diabetes. It can be done on its own, or at the end of your yoga practice. These are some other best yoga poses for diabetes.

Ardha Vakrasana

Ardha Vakrasana or Half Spinal Twist Pose, mainly targets the waist and abdomen. It helps stimulate the pancreas, the adrenal glands, as well as the sexual organs. This yoga pose may also help relieve constipation, backaches and spinal disorders.

Dhanurasana

Dhanurasana or bow pose activates the glands of the endocrinal system and improves the function of the pancreas. This pose is very beneficial for people with type 2 diabetes. It stretches your whole body and strengthens your muscles while improving blood circulation. It is also a great pose to lose that belly fat.

Uttanpadasana

Also known as raised-leg pose, Uttanpadasana is highly suggested for disorders of the pancreas, like diabetes. It can also very effective for treating stomach disorders like gas, indigestion, acidity and constipation.

Sarvangasana

Sarvangasana or shoulder stand is a great pose for controlling and treating diabetes. It massages the internal organs at the lower abdomen and increases blood circulation, enabling your glands to work to their full capacity. If you have diabetes, practising this pose will help control blood sugar, metabolise sugar and improve the pancreas function.

Yoga Poses to Diabetics Should Avoid

Although yoga is highly recommended for diabetes management, not all poses are good for diabetics. Here are four yoga poses people with diabetes should avoid.

Sirsasana

Commonly known as headstand, this pose increases blood flow to the head, which is unsafe for people with diabetes. As the head is below the heart, it can cause a spike in blood sugar and blood pressure. Therefore, it is better to be avoided if you have diabetes or high blood pressure.

Chakrasana

Chakrasana or wheel pose is a vigorous pose that can cause the heart rate to go up rapidly. In diabetes patients, a higher resting heart rate is associated with increased risk of death and cardiovascular complications. So, diabetes patients should avoid this pose.

Pincha Mayurasana

Also known as feathered peacock pose, Pincha Mayurasana should be avoided if you have diabetes. This is because it can increase your blood pressure. In addition, the quick rush of blood to the head is not good for diabetics. Moreover, it is an advanced yoga pose that requires strength, balance, and flexibility.

Prasarita Padottanasana

The wide-legged forward bend is also not advisable for people with diabetes. The reason is the same as the feathered peacock pose. This upside-down hanging pose causes sudden flow of blood to the head. It might not be safe for those who have high blood pressure.

Also, avoid doing yoga in a heated room, as this can heighten your blood pressure or blood sugar levels.

Note: Always talk to your doctor before starting a regular yoga practice.