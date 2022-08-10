Artificial Pancreas To Treat Diabetics: How Will It Help Release Insulin?

MIT has said in a release that scientists are working on a technology that will work as artificial pancreases for people with diabetes.

How Does The Artificial Pancreas Technology Work: Implantable devices and cannula are often used to treat diabetes. However, when these methods are used, scars remain in the operation area. This process is known as foreign body response, which can cause problems in the patient's body from time to time. But now, here's a piece of good news for you! Engineers have invented a technique to prevent this problem, which will help prevent scars and spots. Let us further understand more about this technology.

How It Will Help Release Insulin In The Body?

MIT engineers have developed a device that can help prevent tissue scarring from implantable devices. These implantable devices release insulin into the body. According to a release from MIT, a study done on rats has found that when mechanical actuation is added to a soft robotic device, this device works longer than the commonly used implant.

How Will Artificial Pancreas Work?

TRENDING NOW

We're using such things to increase the efficiency and duration of implanted devices, says Alan Roach, an MIT's Institute for Medical Engineering and Sciences and Latham Family Career Development Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering. However, this device works to deliver drugs like insulin, and we think this platform can be taken beyond this application. Currently, research is also ongoing about whether these devices can be used as bioartificial pancreases to help treat diabetes.

Technique Works Once In Every 12 Hours

The researchers developed a new device that inflates and returns to its position every 12 hours for 5 minutes. Along with this mechanical deviation, it also prevents immune cells from accumulating around the implantable device.

All About The Lead Author Of The Study:Roche is the study's lead co-author, while Eimear Dolan, a faculty member at the National University of Ireland, Galway, also played a crucial role in the study.

You may like to read

RECOMMENDED STORIES