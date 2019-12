With diabetes spreading at an alarming rate, people are often on the lookout for foods that can reduce blood sugar levels. © Shutterstock

Okra or lady’s fingers is a rich source of potassium, calcium, folic acid and vitamins B and C. This humble vegetable has now come under the scanner for it reported health benefits. It is said to be particularly good for diabetes patients. In fact, a study at the National Institutes of Health says that okra extract is rich in antioxidant substances. This can avoid the excessive consuming of antioxidant enzymes. This, in turn, suppresses oxidative stress and insulin resistance and improve blood glucose levels. Researchers came to this conclusion after conducting experiments on rats.

With diabetes spreading at an alarming rate, people are often on the lookout for foods that can reduce blood sugar levels. Diet plays an important role in diabetes management. With the focus shifting to okra. Let us see if this is really the new superfood for diabetes patients.

If you believe a recent internet trend, then okra is the new diabetes superfood due to its anti-diabetic properties. Some websites have even called it a ‘cure for diabetes’. The reports said that all you need to do to cure diabetes is to soak okra in water overnight and drink the water next morning. While this was quite intriguing, how much can we rely on the internet? We find out

Can Okra Treat Diabetes Naturally?

An annual vegetable most-suited to warmer climates, okra, also known as ‘lady finger’, is popular in Indian, Cajun, Southeast Asian, Caribbean, and Middle Eastern cuisines. The seeds contain a gelatinous substance, which can be called the source of its medicinal powers.

Even researchers support the trend to some extent. A 2005 study from Taiwan published in the journal Planta Medica looked at a compound, myricetin, that’s purified from okra. The researchers found that it had the ability to enhance glucose utilization and lower plasma glucose in diabetic rats lacking insulin.

Another study from 2011 in the online journal ISRN Pharmaceutics says that okra significantly brought down the intestinal absorption of glucose in fasting rats. This is why it was found to be beneficial for diabetic patients. It helps control the postprandial blood glucose level.

However, another point that this study raised was that the co-administration of okra with metformin (anti-diabetic drug) reduced its absorption in vivo. In simple terms, this means that if you’re on metformin and eat too much okra then your sugar levels might shoot up.

These studies were carried out on rodents and may not be indicative of similar effects in humans. Human studies will give us a definitive clue on the anti-diabetic and anti-hyperlipidemic properties of okra. The animal trials are both convincing and promising.

Some Other Reasons To Eat Okra Every Day

Improves digestion

Lowers cholesterol

Good for heart health

Loaded with essential nutrients and antioxidants.

Text sourced from zliving.com