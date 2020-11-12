Are you suffering from diabetes? The high blood sugar level is just not letting you live your life happily? Well, living with diabetes can make you feel overwhelmed sometimes, especially when life gets busy. High blood sugar levels can be dangerous if not promptly managed and can also lead to both short-term and long-term health problems. But the good news is, you can manage diabetes and cope with stress by making just a few simple lifestyle changes -such as eating a balanced diet, staying physically active, monitoring blood sugar, getting adequate sleep, etc. Perhaps, adopting a healthy morning routine is one of the best things you can do to stay on track and live well with diabetes. Let’s look at 5 things that you should be doing every morning in order to keep your diabetes under control. Also Read - Suffering from diabetes? Reducing body fat linked to ‘lower heart risk among diabetic patients’

Start Your Day With A Healthy Breakfast

What is the first thing that comes to your mind when someone talks about a healthy morning routine? healthy breakfast isn’t it? Kick-start your day with a nutritious breakfast, which can have real benefits for your blood sugar management and overall health. Eating well is a vital part of diabetes treatment and management. Research suggests that skipping breakfast, even occasionally, can raise your risk of type 2 diabetes. Also Read - Diabetes: Take a note of these 5 skin changes that may indicate diabetes

Keep Yourself Hydrated

There is no particular reason why one should be drinking water. There are several health benefits of drinking water and keeping your body hydrated. Whether or not you have diabetes, siping into a glass of water the first thing in the morning can do wonders for your health. It will help rehydrate your body and cleanse the intestine, supporting the digestive system. Water also helps in boosting your metabolism and reduces your calorie intake, which may contribute to weight loss. Keeping a healthy weight is particularly important when you have diabetes. Also Read - Type 2 diabetes can be reversed: IIT Mandi scientists say anti-opioid addiction drugs may be the answer

Exercise Regularly

Exercising regularly in the morning can help you lose weight and increase insulin sensitivity. Increased insulin sensitivity means your cells are better able to use the available sugar in your bloodstream. Exercise also helps your body muscles to use blood sugar for energy which in a way helps to keep your blood sugar level under control.

Monitor Your Blood Sugar Level

“What gets measured gets managed.” A diabetic must check and monitor blood sugar levels on daily basis to avoid any sudden trigger. Checking your blood sugar first thing in the morning should be your priority when you are living with diabetes. Keeping a check on your numbers will improve your ability to manage diabetes.

Keep Checking Your Feet

If you are a diabetic then the first thing that you should be doing is to check your feet. Diabetes can lead to foot problems over time by causing nerve damage, also known as diabetic neuropathy– a condition most often affects the legs and feet. So, it is extremely important to take good care of your feet. Consult your physician immediately if you see any skin changes, any cuts or blisters, etc. on your feet.

Apart from the above mentioned, being diabetic also calls for getting more conscious about any major body changes. Also, stick to your regular medication as prescribed by your physician to help manage your blood sugar levels because lifestyle changes alone are not sufficient to control your condition.

Disclaimer: Consult your physician before making any lifestyle changes.