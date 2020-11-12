Are you suffering from diabetes? The high blood sugar level is just not letting you live your life happily? Well living with diabetes can make you feel overwhelmed sometimes especially when life gets busy. High blood sugar levels can be dangerous if not promptly managed and can also lead to both short-term and long-term health problems. But the good news is you can manage diabetes and cope with stress by making just a few simple lifestyle changes -such as eating a balanced diet staying physically active monitoring blood sugar getting adequate sleep etc. Perhaps adopting a healthy morning routine is