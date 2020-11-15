Scrambled, poached, or boiled, eggs are a popular breakfast food the world over but new research warns that excess egg consumption can increase your risk of diabetes. Also Read - World Diabetes Day: Steps to improve metabolism for the prevention of diabetes

Being diabetic is no piece of cake. Who likes thinking twice or thrice before eating anything! Especially for patients suffering from diabetes, it can be worrisome to consume anything they feel like. The study has shown that people who regularly consumed one or more eggs per day (equivalent to 50 grams) increased their risk of diabetes by 60 per cent and the effect was more pronounced in women than in men. Also Read - World Diabetes Day: Enjoy Diwali by keeping these tips in mind

Conducted in partnership with the China Medical University, and Qatar University, the longitudinal study (1991 to 2009) led by the University of South Australia is the first to assess egg consumption in a large sample of Chinese adults. Also Read - World Diabetes Day: Don't fall for these common myths about diabetes

The Rise Of Diabetes Is A Growing Concern

Epidemiologist and public health expert Ming Li said the rise of diabetes is a growing concern.

“Diet is a known and modifiable factor that contributes to the onset of Type 2 diabetes, so understanding the range of dietary factors that might impact the growing prevalence of the disease is important,” Ming said.

Over the past few decades, China has undergone a substantial nutritional transition that’s seen many people move away from a traditional diet comprising grains and vegetables, to a more processed diet that includes greater amounts of meat, snacks and energy-dense food.

“At the same time, egg consumption has also been steadily increasing; from 1991 to 2009, the number of people eating eggs in China nearly doubled,” he said in a paper published in the British Journal of Nutrition.

The Link Between Eggs And Diabetes

While the association between eating eggs and diabetes is often debated, this study aims to assess people’s long-term egg consumption of eggs and their risk of developing diabetes, as determined by fasting blood glucose.

“What we discovered was that higher long-term egg consumption (greater than 38 grams per day) increased the risk of diabetes among Chinese adults by approximately 25 per cent.

“Furthermore, adults who regularly ate a lot of eggs (over 50 grams, or equivalent to one egg, per day) had an increased risk of diabetes by 60 per cent,” Ming claimed.

While these results suggest that higher egg consumption is positively associated with the risk of diabetes in Chinese adults, more research is needed to explore causal relationships.

“To beat diabetes, a multi-faceted approach is needed that not only encompasses research, but also a clear set of guidelines to help inform and guide the public. This study is one step towards that long-term goal,” the authors wrote.

The study population comprised 8,545 adults (average age 50 years) participating in the China Health and Nutrition Survey.

Several medical studies have shown that India has fast become the diabetes capital of the world with a large percentage of patients suffering from uncontrolled diabetes. With the onset of COVID-19, these patients have also become the worst sufferers. However, one can try to maintain an active sex life despite having diabetes. Lifestyle changes, medications, and opening up the lines of communication with your partner are just a few of the things you may find helpful. Here are some of the ways to manage your high blood sugar levels.

Start Your Day With A Healthy Breakfast

What is the first thing that comes to your mind when someone talks about a healthy morning routine? healthy breakfast isn’t it? Kick-start your day with a nutritious breakfast, which can have real benefits for your blood sugar management and overall health. Eating well is a vital part of diabetes treatment and management. Research suggests that skipping breakfast, even occasionally, can raise your risk of type 2 diabetes.

Keep Yourself Hydrated

There is no particular reason why one should be drinking water. There are several health benefits of drinking water and keeping your body hydrated. Whether or not you have diabetes, siping into a glass of water the first thing in the morning can do wonders for your health. It will help rehydrate your body and cleanse the intestine, supporting the digestive system. Water also helps in boosting your metabolism and reduces your calorie intake, which may contribute to weight loss. Keeping a healthy weight is particularly important when you have diabetes.

Exercise Regularly

Exercising regularly in the morning can help you lose weight and increase insulin sensitivity. Increased insulin sensitivity means your cells are better able to use the available sugar in your bloodstream. Exercise also helps your body muscles to use blood sugar for energy which in a way helps to keep your blood sugar level under control.

Monitor Your Blood Sugar Level

“What gets measured gets managed.” A diabetic must check and monitor blood sugar levels on daily basis to avoid any sudden trigger. Checking your blood sugar first thing in the morning should be your priority when you are living with diabetes. Keeping a check on your numbers will improve your ability to manage diabetes.

Keep Checking Your Feet

If you are a diabetic then the first thing that you should be doing is to check your feet. Diabetes can lead to foot problems over time by causing nerve damage, also known as diabetic neuropathy– a condition most often affects the legs and feet. So, it is extremely important to take good care of your feet. Consult your physician immediately if you see any skin changes, any cuts or blisters, etc. on your feet.

Apart from the above mentioned, being diabetic also calls for getting more conscious about any major body changes. Also, stick to your regular medication as prescribed by your physician to help manage your blood sugar levels because lifestyle changes alone are not sufficient to control your condition.

Disclaimer: Consult your physician before making any lifestyle changes.

(With inputs from Agencies)