Afternoon Exercise May Be More Beneficial For People With Type 2 Diabetes

Exercise is beneficial for managing diabetes, but what time of the day you exercise is important.

Adults with type 2 diabetes who were physically active in the afternoon experienced greater reductions in blood sugar than those who were most active at other times of day.

For people with diabetes, exercise is one of the effective ways to keep their blood sugar levels under control, besides diet. Being active also lowers the risk of complications associated with diabetes, such as heart disease and nerve damage. But exercising in the afternoon may be more beneficial for patients with type 2 diabetes, a new study has suggested.

The study by researchers from the Brigham and Joslin Diabetes Center found afternoon exercise associated with greater improvements in blood sugar levels for people with type 2 diabetes. The findings were published in Diabetes Care.

Exercise Is Important For Managing Diabetes, But Timing Matters

Diabetes is a common problem worldwide, especially type 2 diabetes. But it can be managed effectively with lifestyle interventions, such as a healthy diet and a regular physical activity program.

Not only adults with type 2 diabetes who were most active in the afternoon had better improvement in their glucose control, but they were more likely to stop their glucose-lowering/diabetes medications.

It is a known fact that physical activity is beneficial for diabetes management, but the timing of activity may be important too, as stated by the study authors.

However, the researchers are yet to find out how the timing of physical activity influences blood glucose control. They plan to investigate the underlying mechanisms in future studies.

Consequences Of Uncontrolled Blood Glucose Levels

Patients with type 2 diabetes are often recommended to participate in regular physical activity to manage their blood glucose levels. Elevated blood glucose levels can increase risk of heart disease, vision impairment, and kidney disease.

Uncontrolled type 2 diabetes can lead to a host of complications, including skin infections, several eye conditions (cataract, glaucoma, retinopathy), nerve damage or diabetic neuropathy, kidney disease, heart disease and stroke.

Important Tips to Manage Type 2 Diabetes

Patients with type 2 diabetes should:

Regularly monitor their blood pressure, blood glucose, and cholesterol levels.

Stop smoking.

Eat nutrient-dense foods and cut foods high in saturated fat and sugar.

Keep a moderate weight.

Do daily physical activity.

Take their prescribed medications.

