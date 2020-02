Dietary fiber is important for our digestive health and regular bowel movements. Not only does a high-fiber diet help improve cholesterol and blood sugar levels, it can assist in preventing some diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and bowel cancer. It also helps you stay fuller for longer helps you lose weight. Experts recommend that women consume at least 25 grams of fiber per day and men eat at least 38 grams. For diabetic patients, the recommended intake of dietary fibre is higher – from 30 g to 50 g per day.

This plant-based nutrient is important for everyone, but it’s especially helpful for diabetic patients. Adding fiber-rich foods to your diet can help you manage diabetes and limit complications. Here are 6 fiber-rich foods for your diabetes.

Lentils

Lentils are rich in both fibre and proteins. Around 40 percent of the total carbohydrate in lentils is fibre, which helps lower blood sugar levels. Lentils have more than 15 grams of fibre per 100 gm serving, and nearly 18 grams of proteins.

Flaxseed

Flaxseeds are loaded with an insoluble fibre known as lignan. Adding flaxseeds in your diet may help reduce the chances of heart complications and the risk of strokes that are linked with diabetes. It can also regulate blood sugar levels in the body and improve gut health and insulin sensitivity.

Whole Grains

Whole-wheat breads, pastas, brown rice, oats and barley are rich sources of fibre. Consuming whole grains regularly may help prevent weight gain, a big risk factor for diabetes.

Avocados

Avocados are a good source of both fiber and heart-healthy omega-3 fats. The monounsaturated fats in this fruit have been known to improve insulin sensitivity.

Fish

Researchers say that eating fish just once a week can reduce your risk of heart disease by 40 per cent. The fatty acids in fish reduce inflammation in the body as well as insulin resistance and diabetes. Adding avocados in your diet may help delay the development of diabetes – say studies.

Nuts

Nuts contain ‘good’ fats that fight heart disease. These fats may also help reduce insulin resistance and make blood sugar easier to control. Nuts are rich in fiber and magnesium, that may help regulate your blood sugar.