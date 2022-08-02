A Third Type Of Diabetes Discovered In Sub-Saharan Africa And Asia: All About It

The new form of diabetes is dubbed as malnutrition-related diabetes (MRD) and it primarily exists in low- and middle-income countries.

Diabetes is believed to have become an endemic disease, especially in low-and middle-income countries. The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that around 422 million people are living with diabetes worldwide, and the disease causes 1.5 million deaths each year. Until recently, diabetes is believed to be two types: Type 1 or Type 2, with Type 2 diabetes known to be most common among adults. But there is another type of diabetes that affects millions of people worldwide. Dubbed as malnutrition-related diabetes (MRD), the third type of diabetes was discovered in sub-Saharan Africa and Asia by a research team from the Einstein Global Diabetes Institute (EGDI).

The scientists reported the discovery of the new form of diabetes in the journal Diabetes Care, stating that MRD affects tens of millions of people worldwide.

How MRD is different from Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes

Type 1 diabetes: This type of diabetes occurs when the pancreas makes little or no insulin, a hormone that helps regulate blood sugar levels or glucose in your bloodstream. Hence, the patients require daily administration of insulin and hence it is also referred to as insulin-dependent diabetes.

Besides genetic factors, type 1 diabetes is believed to be caused by some viruses. Because this type of diabetes usually appears during childhood or adolescence, it was once referred to as juvenile diabetes. However, it can also affect adults.

Type 2 diabetes: It was previously known as non-insulin-dependent, or adult-onset diabetes. This type of diabetes occurs when the body doesn't use insulin properly or becomes resistant to insulin. Majority of people with diabetes (over 95 per cent) have type 2 diabetes, which is mainly caused by excess body weight and physical inactivity. While this type of diabetes is commonly seen in adults, it's prevalence in children is also increasing these days.

Malnutrition-related diabetes: As the name suggests, it is thought to be caused by malnutrition, but the exact causes are not clear yet. As reported by EGDI scientists, this type of diabetes is prevalent in more than 60 low- and middle-income countries, but it is rare in high-income nations.

Meredith Hawkins, founding director of the EGDI, said that people with Malnutrition-related diabetes have a very profound defect in insulin secretion.

Regarding the treatment of MRD, Dr Hawkins said some drugs used to treat type 2 diabetes, especially those that enhances insulin secretion from the pancreas, can be used to treat the new type of diabetes.

How common is malnutrition-related diabetes in India?

"It is now called as malnutrition modulated diabetes (MRDM). It is a rare condition seen in Indian population," Dr Mahesh Chavan, Consultant, Endocrinology and Diabetology, Apollo hospitals Navi Mumbai, told the HealthSite.

How malnutrition increases the risk of diabetes? He explained, "Malnutrition is related to deficiency of macro and micro nutrients, unhealthy behavior, and low socio-economic status. Maternal undernutrition during pregnancy causes decrease in intrauterine fetal development rate, known as intrauterine growth retardation. Malnutrition causes persistent nutrient deficiency, insulin resistance and therefore increases the risk of MRDM in Indian population. It is characterized by insulinopenia (insulin resistance), hyperglycemia, and partial failure of beta cells in pancreas."

Gestational diabetes

There is another type of diabetes known as Gestational diabetes, which occurs only in women during pregnancy and usually disappears after giving birth. Hormonal changes during pregnancy can interfere the action of insulin, leading to build up of sugar in the blood and Gestational diabetes. This condition usually appears during the middle of pregnancy. Gestational diabetes can pose health complications for both mother and the child. It can put them at higher risk of type 2 diabetes in the future.

Risk factors associated with Gestational diabetes include: heart disease, high blood pressure, obesity, family history, and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

Symptoms of diabetes

In case of Type 1 diabetes, the symptoms may appear suddenly, and these include

Polyuria (excessive excretion of urine, bed-wetting in children)

Polydipsia (feeling more thirsty than usual

Constant hunger

Unintended weight loss

Blurry vision



Mood changes (like feeling irritable)

Increased thirst

In case of type 2 diabetes, signs and symptoms often develop slowly. You could have the disease for years without knowing it. If diabetes is not managed, it can delay the healing process, increasing the risk of infections.

Numbness or tingling in the arms, legs, hands, or feet (peripheral neuropathy) and darkened and thickened skin, especially in skin folds such as armpits and neck (acanthosis nigricans) are the other symptoms commonly associated with type 2 diabetes.

Prevention of diabetes

As the origin of type 1 diabetes is primarily genetic, there's currently no known way to prevent it.

But one can prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes by following a healthy lifestyle, which include a healthy diet, regular physical activity, maintaining a normal body weight.

If you smoke, quit it as it is known to increase the risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

