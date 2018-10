World Diabetes Day is round the corner and marking the celebration, it is important for you to know facts right about anything related to diabetes diet as that forms an integral part of cure. We often tend to assume stuffs and start believing in them. However, for appropriate treatment, it is essential to get the myths busted. Here are a couple of myths related to diabetes diet that you should be aware of.

Myth – Eating sugar causes diabetes: While this is the general idea, the American Diabetes Association states that eating too much sugar alone does not cause diabetes. However, it can be one of the contributing factors to the condition. There are several other factors like genes, sedentary lifestyle, being overweight, having high blood pressure and more that lead to development of diabetes.

Myth – Carbohydrates are the enemy: This is not true. Experts say that carbs are not your enemy. However, you should be careful about the type of carb and its quantity that you are consuming. Not all carbs are treated equal. Those which are low on the glycemic index scale are not as harmful as those carbs that have high glycemic index.

Myth – You should not take starchy foods: You do not have to necessarily do that. You can include them but be wise. Go for high-fibre, less processes carbs to obtain vitamins and minerals that you will need while you tackle your diabetes.

Myth – You shall never eat dessert again: This is just an assumption again. There is no harm in trying a slice of cake or enjoying a cookie now and then even if you are diabetic. National Institutes of Health states that restricting yourself a little too much can gradually result in binge eating or overeating.

Myth – Fats don’t matter: But actually, they do. According to the American Heart Association, developing type 2 diabetes increases the chance of heart attack and stroke and this is because, most people who are diabetic are also overweight. They also suffer from hypertension and poor blood cholesterol levels.