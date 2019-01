Diabetes currently affects over 425 million people worldwide, with more than 72.9 million cases of diabetes in India in 2017, with most having type 2 diabetes and at an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and its complications. A recent survey by the International Diabetes Federation of over 12,000 people with type 2 diabetes reveals that two in three have cardiovascular risk factors. Here are some tips every diabetic must follow in 2019:

1. Maintain your weight and waist circumference: “Calculate your BMI and maintain it between 23-25kg/m2. Also, abdominal obesity is one major causative factor for precipitating diabetes. A measure of more than 90cm (men) and 80cm (women) signals abdominal (central) obesity in Asians,” says Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head(New Delhi)- Dietetics, Max Healthcare.

2. Start your day right by eating a healthy breakfast: Eating breakfast and a good quality one helps to control sugars better in diabetics. As a diabetic never miss out your breakfast.

3. Small frequent meals key to diabetes control: Have 3 major and at least 2 mini meals or snacks. Choose healthy snacks like a handful of nuts such as almonds to get a better glycaemic control.

4. Cut down portion size: Calories come from carbohydrates, protein and fats. Carbs should constitute not more than 50-55% of total calories. The serving size and the type you eat are especially important for carbohydrates. Carbs come in two forms the good ones (whole wheat, dahlia, oats, ragi , nuts like almonds etc) and the bad ones (simple carbs like sugar, refined flour, bread etc). Focus on whole grain carbs since they are a good source of fiber and they are digested slowly, keeping blood sugar levels more even.

5. Eat proteins to control your sugars: Proteins are must for muscle regeneration and also provide satiety and helps to reduce blood sugars. A healthy diet must include protein, carbohydrates, and fats. A meal should always include protein along with carbs, it gives better blood sugar control.

6. Being physically active is the key: You don’t need to join a gym to get moving! Walking, weight-lifting, or just washing the car all help to build muscle and better sugar control for diabetics. So this New Year make a resolution of doing 30 mins of moderate or vigorous activity per day.