Ever wondered what kind of fruits you should include in your diabetes diet? Here are 6 best fruits for diabetics.

Controlling blood sugar levels is one of the most challenging things to do. While you may think sugar is the culprit, it’s not, and things you never imagine can cause sudden blood sugar spikes. So, finding the right foods to eat when you have diabetes is essential to keep those fluctuating numbers in check. People suffering from this lifestyle disease are often advised to load up on fruits, but not all fruits are created equal. So, what fruits are good for diabetics? Also Read - Can diabetes be prevented? Things to do if you are at risk

Fruits For Diabetics

While almost every fruit is nutritious, diabetics need to be extra careful here. Fruits like mango and musk melon are incredibly healthy, but they have high sugar content. However, this kind of sugar is not harmful to you like the ones found in aerated drinks and sugary treats. But make sure you consult a doctor before incorporating any of them in your diet. Also Read - Diabetes Diet: 7 Indian foods to control blood sugar levels

The kind of fruits you should choose should be low in glycaemic index (GI). GI is a method used to rank the foods according to their effects on blood sugar levels. Fruits with a low glycaemic index are digested and metabolise slowly in the system, leading to a gradual increase in sugar levels. Here are the fruits you should include in your diet to manage diabetes. Also Read - Diabetes: Common mistakes you are making that can raise your blood sugar levels

Apples

Apples are a highly nutritious fruit that contains various nutrients, including vitamin C and fibre – all of which helps manage blood sugar levels. Low in calories, apples also contain antioxidants, which is great for chronic diseases like diabetes. So, toss an apple in your bag next time you skip breakfast in a hurry.

Oranges

The American Diabetes Association has listed citrus fruits like oranges and grapefruits among Diabetes superfoods. So, treat yourself to the delightful, pulpy oranges if you suffer from diabetes. One medium orange contains around 75 per cent of vitamin C, which can help lower elevated blood sugar levels. It is also high in folate and potassium, both of which is good for diabetics.

Pears

This nutrient- and vitamin-rich fruit can be a good addition to your diet. It is an excellent source of fibre, which helps slow down the absorption of sugar and improve blood sugar levels. Moreover, pears improve in taste and texture after being stored.

Peaches

Rich in vitamin C, peaches can help manage blood sugar levels. This juicy fruit is also rich in potassium. Low levels of potassium have been linked to high levels of blood sugar and up your risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Hence, eating a diet rich in potassium is good for diabetics.

Apricots

Apricots are versatile fruits, which are packed with several nutrients and offer an array of health benefits. According to a study published in the journal Nutrition and Diabetes, apricots are safer foods to include in your diabetes diet as compared to starchy foods.

Kiwi

Kiwi looks and tastes amazing, but did you know that it can help you manage blood sugar levels? The vibrant green fruit can work wonders for your health. This zesty fruit is rich in vitamin C, potassium, and carbohydrates, making it a smart addition to your diabetes-friendly diet.

Note: Keep in mind that diabetics can include these fruits in their diet, but moderation is key here. Too much of anything can be harmful to your health. Also, consult a doctor before you incorporate these fruits in your diabetes diet.