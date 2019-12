It's quite normal to succumb to a sedentary lifestyle during winters. Problem is, that it may raise your blood sugar levels.

Diabetes management is not easy. And, winters do not really help the cause. There is a nip in the air, your physical activity is at an all-year low, and adding to all of this is the holiday mood and your incessant craving for junk food that come as a part and parcel with winter.

So, what you do here?

The answer lies in the kind of lifestyle you opt for during this weather change. It has a big impact on your diabetes management, and consequently positively impact your overall health too. If you need a head-start, we have some recommendations. Read on to find out more.

Stay warm to maintain your diabetes levels

It’s essential to stay warm and dry during winters, especially when you have peripheral neuropathy that may cause loss of sensitivity in the hands and feet and you might not feel the cold temperature in your extremities. This may lead to foot sores, cracks and skin discoloration in the affected part. In fact, for diabetics, winters may increase the risk of infection, ulcers and cold weather injuries like chilblain and frostnip . Therefore, you should not compromise on the care and utmost protection for your hands and feet. We suggest wearing thick winter footwear and hand-warmers every time you step out.

Apply moisturizer regularly to your feet to keep the skin soft and supple. Make sure there are no cracks or open wounds. In case you notice an injury that isn’t healing or taking longer to heal, please consult your doctor.

Take care of your immunity

With the temperatures dipping and the pollution levels rising, you need to put in that extra effort to take care of your body’s defense mechanism. If you have diabetes, it’s a tad more complex.

According to studies, high sugar levels in the blood may affect the body’s natural infection-control mechanism. These damages may drive your body into an immune response mode leading to inflammation. Prolonged inflammation may increase the risk of diseases including obesity.

But this doesn’t mean that you cannot build your immunity naturally and keep it strong through the winter season. One of the best ways to take care of your immunity is by having the right kind of food. Ayurvedic herbs and formulas go a long way in revving up your immune system, and that one Ayurvedic formula that we trust whole-heartedly is Dabur Sugar-Free Chawanprakash.

The wisdom of Ayurveda has often given us effective, natural, solutions for conditions that might be tough to manage. Dabur Sugar-Free Chawanprakash is an example of such an ayurvedic remedy. This ayurvedic product, made from more than 40 trusted Ayurvedic ingredients like Amla, Ashwagandha, Guduchi etc., helps modulates the activity of natural killer cells and cytokines to strengthen your body’s defense mechanism. Amla, which is an rich source of Vitamin C, helps in amping up immunity.

In preclinical studies, Chyawanprakash showed remarkable inhibition of histamine release from cells indicating its antiallergic potential. It could also increase the activity of immune cells called NK cells. These cells play a role in triggering immune responses and help reduce chances of infections.

Apart from this, Dabur Chawanprakash comes with a plethora of other health benefits: Boosting your respiratory health, revving up your energy levels and helping you stay fit.

A Wholesome Winter Diet

While winter is all about comfort food, as a diabetic, you need to be careful with your choice. We recommend low-carb soups packed with green, leafy vegetables and lean proteins. You can also add citrus fruits, squash and root vegetables like carrot in your daily winter diet. You may add mushrooms in the mix as they are packed with antioxidants and have immunomodulatory properties. They are also a good source of fiber, B vitamins, selenium and copper.

When you feel like munching on something, walnuts, almonds, seeds like pumpkin and flax and salads can be thought of. They are a good option to up your energy and satiate your hunger pangs, but also help in strengthening your immunity. Eating walnuts helps to increase your intake of potassium, zinc, iron and unsaturated fats, and improve your health. If you don’t like nuts, make chikki or add them in oats or milk.

Stay Active

It’s quite normal to succumb to a sedentary lifestyle during winters. Problem is, that it may raise your blood sugar levels. Hence, it is quite important to stay active during winters to keep the immunity high. And, you don’t have to necessarily step out of your home for your workout, instead you can jog indoors, do yoga, skipping and do some light-to-moderate household chores.

Take care of your mental health too

There might be a lot of stress when one has to live with diabetes. It’s not easy. There could be spurts of mood change, anxiety, depression and confusion. According to American Diabetes Association, Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) may occur when there is less exposure to sunlight. We recommend you go out for a nice, long walk under the winter sun, talk to your loved ones when you feel low, indulge yourself in a hobby and take professional help if required.

This is a sponsored article