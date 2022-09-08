Diabetes To Osteoporosis: Diseases That You Can Avoid With Proper Nutrition

Nutrition is an important aspect of our lives and it is important to follow a balanced diet for a healthy and fulfilling life. Read on.

Food is an important aspect of an individual's daily life. And, it can make or break a person's health. The right nutrition can go a long way in helping a person live a long and fruitful life. At the culmination of the National Nutrition Week today, it is important to reiterate the importance of nutrition in one's life. Many campaigns were run during the first week of September to highlight this importance. ASSOCHAM too ran the 'Illness to Wellness' campaign and organised a webinar titled 'Paushtik Aahar Jeevan Ka Adhaar during the World Nutrition Week to create awareness about a balanced diet for a healthier life.

Key to health: A balanced, nutritious diet

According to Dr. Rajesh Kesari, Founder and Director Total Care Control, Delhi NCR, "A nutritious and balanced diet is our guarantee to good health." He further goes on to say that we should keep a close watch on what enters our stomach as it can affect our daily functioning, our future health and also our mental well-being. Avoiding the three whites, maida, salt and sugar, can help you avoid many diseases like diabetes, obesity, hypertension, cardiovascular issues, liver diseases and even osteoporosis, according to Dr Kesari. As he says, "Our traditional food coupled with an active lifestyle would go a long way to ensure a healthy future."

A few tips from an expert

Nutrition is important and there is no doubt about it. As Dr. Sheela Krishnaswamy, Nutrition & Wellness Consultant and Founder, Nutrition Nectar, says, "Nutrition is the centre of our daily life. Traditional Indian meal plans when incorporated in the right quantities will augment the nutritional value of your food." She shares some invaluable tips on how to get the right nutrition every day. These tips are easy to incorporate into daily life and is the perfect solution to keep illnesses at bay. Check out the tips here -

Your daily diet must be varied and inclusive. It must contain pulses, whole grains, vegetables, nuts, nuts, seeds, dairy, and so on.

You must eat everything in the right quantity.

Source your food locally as far as possible.

Go for fresh, natural foods.

Avoid Ultra-processed foods and say no to refined foods.

Try and keep away from foods that contain a high amount of fat, sugar or sodium.