Diabetes To Hyperthyroidism, Underlying Diseases That Can Erode Your Bones Slowly, Lead To Osteoporosis

Dr Jashan Vishwanath, consultant orthopaedic, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre is here to tell us more about bone health and what habits can lead to osteoporosis.

Bones provide the structure of the body, protection of organs and storage for minerals such as calcium and phosphorous that are essential for bone development and stability. Individuals continue to build bone and reach a peak bone mass around 30 years of age, after which they begin to lose bone mass steadily. Although peak bone mass is highly dependent on genetics, many modifiable factors such as exercise, nutrition, certain diseases or medications can also influence bone mass. TheHealthSite.com spoke to Dr Jashan Vishwanath, consultant orthopaedic, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, to understand more about bone health and what habits can lead to osteoporosis.

Osteoporosis Risk In Women

Throughout life, bones are remodelled, which allows for mechanical strength and repair. Any imbalance in remodelling activity in which resorption exceeds formation leads to osteoporosis. This decline is accelerated in women after menopause secondary to a decrease in estrogen levels resulting in a 2 per cent loss in BMD each year. Women usually have lower BMD than men, to begin with, coupled with higher BMD loss after menopause resulting in higher rates of osteoporosis. Men do experience reduced bone formation because of ageing, but not because of a decrease in sex hormones and at a lesser rate as compared to women.

According to International Osteoporosis Foundation, one in three women and one in five men older than 50, will experience an osteoporosis related fracture. An estimated 9 million fractures occur worldwide annually due to osteoporosis.

Secondary Osteoporosis: Causes & Other Details

Osteoporosis can be primary or secondary. Primary osteoporosis is associated with age and sex hormone deficiency. Secondary osteoporosis can be because by a number of reasons such as dietary deficiency of calcium and Vitamin D, excessive alcohol consumption, cigarette smoking, diseases such as diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, hyperthyroidism etc., and medication such as glucocorticoids, anticonvulsants, thyroid medicines etc.

The gold standard for diagnosing osteoporosis is the DEXA scan (BMD Scan), which classifies into normal, osteopenia, osteoporosis and severe osteoporosis depending on the T Score.

A BMD scan is recommended for all women more than 65 years of age, postmenopausal women younger than 65 years of age have increased risk determined by clinical risk assessment. Similarly, all men more than 70, and men between 50 To 69 with increased fracture risk should have a BMD scan.

Treatment of Osteoporosis can be nonpharmacological, pharmacological or both.

Bone Health: What Is Damaging Your Bones?

Non-pharmacological treatment includes adequate calcium and Vitamin D intake, weight bearing exercises, smoking cessation, limiting alcohol consumption and fall prevention techniques.

Calcium intake can be from dietary or supplemental calcium from vitamins. Dietary calcium is found to protect against kidney stones, whereas supplemental calcium is found to increase kidney stone formation. Therefore, it is recommended to increase dietary calcium first before starting calcium supplements.

The relation between calcium and cardiovascular risk has also been debated. Intake of dietary and supplemental calcium which does not exceed the upper limit does not pose any harm.

Vitamin D is a key component in calcium absorption and bone health. Vitamin D should always be taken within prescribed limits as higher monthly Vitamin D has been found to increase the incidence of falls.

Pharmacological treatment consists of medicines, which need to be taken under continuous medical supervision. These include antiresorptive like bisphosphonates, denosumab, hormonal therapy like raloxifene, calcitonin or anabolic agents like teriparatide. Each medicine will have a route of administration such as oral, i.v., intranasal, subcutaneous etc. The duration of therapy will vary according to the medicine but need to be taken for a long period of time, maybe a lifetime, depending on the fracture risk. Treatment needs to be tailored to every individual's requirement, hence important to be monitored regularly.

With proper education and timely intervention, one can maintain good bone health, and maintain and improve bone quality. Fracture risk can also be reduced significantly leading to an improved and better quality of life.