Diabetes Symptoms In Women: 7 Warning Signs of High Blood Sugar That Appears At Night On Legs and Feet

Are you suffering from high blood sugar? Look out for these 7 warning signs that may appear on your legs and feet at night.

Diabetes, recognized by abnormally high sugar levels in the blood, is a persistent health issue affecting countless individuals across every corner of the world. This metabolic disorder is better understood with the knowledge of its causes, symptoms, and how it can be managed. In this article, we take a close look at some of the unusual signs and symptoms of diabetes that only appear at night.

7 Diabetes Symptoms that Show Up At Night on Your Legs and Feet

Diabetes is a lifelong affliction that millions across the globe grapple with. It's essential to recognize the red flags, particularly the ones that appear on your legs or feet during the night. Early awareness can lead to swift diagnosis and effective management of diabetes.

Unusual Thirst and Frequent Bathroom Visits

Excessive thirst and urination are common indications of high blood sugar. This happens because your kidneys are working hard to absorb excess glucose when your blood sugar is high. Consequently, frequent urination can become a bane, especially at night, interrupting your sleep.

Extreme Tiredness or Fatigue

When your blood sugar spikes, you might feel worn out and weak, hindering you from performing everyday tasks. This is because your cells might not be getting enough glucose, which they need to generate energy, resulting in a constant state of fatigue and slowing you down.

Numbness In Legs and Feet

Numbness, tingling, and pins and needles in your legs and feet that appear at night are other symptoms of high blood sugar. This condition, also known as peripheral neuropathy, stems from nerve damage due to long-term high glucose levels. These sensations can be troublesome, especially during the night when you're trying to get some sleep.

Unexpected Weight Changes

Unforeseen weight loss can also be a sign of high blood sugar. The body resorts to burning fat and muscle for fuel when it fails to utilize glucose effectively, causing you to lose weight unintentionally. This could be alarming, especially if the weight loss cannot be linked to any changes in dietary habits or physical activity levels.

Blurry Vision

High blood sugar can damage the blood vessels in your eyes and result in blurred vision, a problem that could be more acute at night due to dim lighting. It is crucial to pay attention to any sudden changes in vision to avoid any long-term implications.

Slow Healing of Wounds

People with diabetes often struggle with slow-healing wounds, especially on the legs and feet. Elevated blood sugar levels can hamper the body's capacity to mend damaged tissues and guard against infections, thereby extending the healing time. This becomes a notable worry for diabetics, who are predisposed to foot ulcers.

Excessive Hunger

Are you someone who feels hungry all the time, especially at night? Understand this could be an indication of high levels of sugar in the blood. You must keep a check on your eating habits at night, as this can also lead to obesity - a major risk factor for diabetes.

Dear diabetics, be aware of these warning signs and symptoms that may appear at night. Understand that this one simple step could be a significant step toward the prompt detection and control of diabetes. Apart from understanding or spotting the signs and symptoms, make sure to add a healthy diet and workout routine to your lifestyle.